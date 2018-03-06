Cleveland Browns Quarterback Tracker: AJ McCarron goes wire-to-wire as club's preferred veteran choice

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

The Browns have no quarterbacks on their roster who have won an NFL game in their career.

The Jets and Broncos have only one quarterback on their rosters with one career win.

The Vikings and Cardinals, technically, have no quarterbacks under contract at all.

So the demand for proven veteran quarterbacks clearly outnumbers the supply.

When the two-day free agent negotiating period opens on Monday, the action is expected to be furious. These five teams will target their No. 1 choice and try to reach the parameters of an agreement to finalize deals on the official first signing day on March 14.

The Browns probably will target AJ McCarron as their No. 1 priority. We’ve been saying that since our first ESPN Cleveland Browns Quarterback Tracker on Feb. 1. That was the day after Kansas City’s Alex Smith, presumably Browns GM John Dorsey’s No. 1 offseason target, was traded to the Washington Redskins.

By this time next week, the five teams most needy of a veteran quarterback will be heavily engaged in contract talks. They will take their swings, and if they miss on their first or second try, they may be left without a viable veteran starter.

1. AJ McCarron, Cincinnati Bengals ……………………………. 40 points.

(Last week: 1. 36 points)

At the Combine, coach Hue Jackson declined to comment on McCarron. Maybe his reticence is the result of an organization-wide directive to not tip off the club’s intentions. Maybe there is disagreement on which quarterback to pursue and Jackson doesn’t want to step out of line. In any case, GM John Dorsey asserted that if the club decides to pursue a veteran quarterback in free agency – this is a given – “I think we will be aggressive.” Also at the Combine, Bengals player personnel director Duke Tobin said of McCarron, “He's got what it takes. He desperately desires an opportunity to prove himself.”

2. Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings ……………………… 15 points.

(Last week: 5. 9 points)

If healthy, he may be the most desirable on this list, fitting coordinator Todd Haley’s preference for a big, accurate, pocket passer. But there are legit questions about Bradford’s left knee, which has suffered a torn ACL twice and which coach Mike Zimmer at the Combine described as “degenerative.” Zimmer called Bradford’s questionable durability “the $64,000 question … Can Sam stay healthy? Sam was skiing in Jackson Hole (WY) last week. He’s a tremendous athlete. I think he’ll stay healthy, but who knows? I have a crystal ball, but I don’t have it with me. But it didn’t tell me if he’s going to stay healthy.”

3. Josh McCown, New York Jets ……………………………… 10 points.

(Last week: 3. 14 points)

McCown wants to return to the Jets, but he may be their Plan B after Kirk Cousins. He also may be the Browns’ Plan B or C. If the Jets fail to land Cousins, I expect them to re-sign McCown.

4. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills ……………………………….. 9 points.

(Last week: 4. 12 points)

If the Bills pay a $6 million roster bonus on March 16 for the purpose of trading him, Taylor will carry a $16 million price tag in 2018. The trade compensation wouldn’t be prohibitive; perhaps a middle-round pick. Unlike Bradford and Bridgewater, there are no injury concerns with Taylor. He missed only three games in three years and compiled a 22-20 record as a starter. But while Jackson might be OK with his smallish frame and propensity to run – 283 times for 1,575 yards the past three years – I don’t see him fitting Haley’s profile.

5. Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings …………………. 8 points.

(Last week: 6. 6 points)

He wouldn’t seem to fit Haley’s total preference as a pocket passer, and he hasn’t played in two years because of his own knee issues. Nobody knows his health better than the Vikings. “This kid is a great competitor,” Zimmer said. “He’s got the heart of a lion, a champion. He’s going to do everything he possibly can to be ready. I’m hopeful for Teddy, No. 1, that he has an outstanding career. He’s earned it. He deserves it. Hopefully it’s with me, but if not I wish him the best of luck. I’ll give him a hug and hope for the best for him.” I still think Bridgewater returns to the Vikings as the top backup.

6. Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings …………………………. 6 points.

(Last week: 2. 16 points)

The Vikings seem determined to move on from the man who saved them last year, winning 11 of 14 starts, after Bradford went down. Most feel now that Denver could be Keenum’s destination – but only if the Broncos strike out in the Cousins sweepstakes. The connection to Denver is Gary Kubiak, the former Houston coach who brought Keenum into the league as an undrafted free agent and this year unretired and returned to the Broncos as John Elway’s senior personnel adviser.

7. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles ………………………….. 5 points.

(Last week: 8. 4 points)

A report over the weekend said the Eagles rejected an offer of a second-round pick from an AFC team for the Super Bowl MVP. It would be ironic if the Browns offered the Eagles their own second-round pick as final payoff of the Carson Wentz deal in 2016. Regardless, the Eagles are said to be demanding a first- and fourth-round pick for Foles. That price will go down, but probably too late for the Browns to be involved.

8. Chase Daniel, New Orleans Saints ……………………………. 4 points.

(Last week: 7. 4 points)

He stays on this list because of his past association in Kansas City with Dorsey. It’s possible he could return to Kansas City as backup to Patrick Mahomes in the first year of the post-Alex Smith era.

9. Landry Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers ……………………… 2 points.

(Last week: 8. 3 points)

With more pressing issues – re-signing LeVeon Bell, finding a productive safety, transitioning to a new offensive coordinator – the Steelers don’t want to create another one at backup quarterback by trading Jones to a division rival.

10. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins ……………………… 1 point.

(Last week: 10. 1 point)

Over-rated because of pretty statistics, he needs a stacked team to erase his career blemish as a non-winner. The Vikings will provide him the best resources to do that, which is why I think they prevail over the Broncos and Jets and make Cousins the richest player in NFL history, for now.