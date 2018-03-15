A look at the first 10 major player acquisitions by Browns GM John Dorsey

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

One takeaway on every Browns acquisition this week in trade and free agency…

1. Receiver Jarvis Landry, 25: Dependable, extremely productive, and as sure-handed as his former LSU teammate, Odell Beckham Jr. Pat Kirwan of SIRIUS XM NFL Radio told me at the NFL Combine that a person deep inside the Miami Dolphins considered Landry the toughest player on the team – mentally and physically.

2. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, 28: Had a winning record in three seasons as starter in Buffalo, where he was praised for being careful with the ball – almost to a fault – and criticized for not being able to bring his team back from deficits. GM John Dorsey said former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer had nothing but praise for him. Hue Jackson said, “We view Tyrod as a perfect fit to lead our team.” At least for the 2018 season.

3. Free safety Damarious Randall, 25: Failing to meet Green Bay’s expectations at cornerback after taken 30th overall in the 2015 draft, he will fill a huge need at deep safety – the position at Arizona State that made him a first-round pick. No doubt Dorsey’s associates from Green Bay, Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith, agree with Dorsey that Randall will be more productive at free safety than he was at cornerback.

4. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, 26: With nearly $18 million guaranteed in his five-year deal, he likely becomes the starting right tackle – the position at which he made 10 starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year – and moves Shon Coleman to the left side to compete as Joe Thomas’ replacement. Although the Browns have declined comment on free agent pickups until Thursday, you have to assume that former Steelers coordinator Todd Haley vouched for him.

5. Offensive tackle Donald Stephenson, 29: Injuries limited him to seven games with Denver last year. He made 37 starts in six NFL seasons at right and left tackle. Dorsey saw him play three seasons in Kansas City. His one-year deal deems him an insurance backup at both positions.

6. Defensive end Chris Smith, 26: A former fifth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Productive in limited duty (35 percent of defensive snaps) with a rush-heavy defensive front, the Browns hope a similar role will produce similar results.

7. Tight end Darren Fells, 31: Over-aged because he played basketball in college and didn’t turn to pro football until exhausting his professional basketball career for five years in Belgium, Argentina, Finland, France and Mexico. His athleticism is evident in his 12.5 average yards per catch and steady improvement as a receiver in four years in the NFL.

8. Running back Carlos Hyde, 27: Never a 1,000-yard rusher in four seasons in San Francisco, he was not the right fit in Kyle Shanahan’s zone-blocking run scheme. He did lead the 49ers with 59 receptions, but he is not particularly adept at pass catching. While his reported $6 million in compensation in the first year of his three-year deal most certainly eliminates franchise back Saquon Barkley from first-round consideration by the Browns, it does not mean Hyde is anything more than a member of Dorsey’s running back-by-committee approach, which will include a drafted back, for sure.

9. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell, 25: A journeyman cornerback who flashed with four interceptions in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs after Dorsey signed him in 2016 to the practice squad. He has been inconsistent, but Dorsey wants to develop his potential.

10. Cornerback T.J. Carrie, 27: After striking out on targeted cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Bashaud Breeland, the Browns gave the four-year Oakland Raider from Ohio University a four-year deal for $31 million with a reported $15.5 million in guarantees. That is starter’s money over the first two years.