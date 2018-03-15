Browns confirm they don't intend to play a drafted rookie quarterback ahead of Tyrod Taylor

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Takeaways from Browns introductions of new veteran arrivals …

1. No compete: Whomever the Browns select as their quarterback-of-the-future, let it be known that the future is not now. “[Tyrod Taylor] is going to be the starting quarterback. There is no competition,” coach Hue Jackson declared on Thursday. Jackson said he will tell the prospective choices at No. 1 – Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen – that Taylor is the starter and it’s not going to change by the season opener. Jackson is still scarred by having to start raw rookies DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler, and untested Kevin Hogan for 24 of Jackson’s 32 games as Browns coach. Those quarterbacks were a combined 0-24 in their starts. “We have played young players here the last two years and that hasn’t worked. We know that,” Jackson said. “I think grooming a young quarterback, letting him sit, learn, grow and understand what it takes to play in the National Football League is truly the way to do it. All situations are different. You go into this saying Tyrod is the starter. God forbid something happens, but we have to make sure we have other quarterbacks who are ready to play, too. Whoever the backup quarterback is will be a play away. We are going to draft a quarterback at some point here – I think we all know that – but again, that guy just needs to know the starter here is going to be Tyrod Taylor.” Contrary to popular opinion, the Browns don’t always hold a quarterback competition. But even when they don’t, their plans to keep the young backup on the bench backfires. In 2015, veteran starter Josh McCown was injured in Game 1 – forcing in Johnny Manziel in Game 2. In 2016, Robert Griffin was injured in Game 1 – forcing in McCown in Game 2. McCown was injured in Game 2 – forcing in Kessler in Game 3. And so it goes. For the record, in three years as Buffalo Bills’ starter, Taylor missed only two starts in 2015 because of injury.

2. TT v. AJ: Jackson is sensitive about the perception that he supported signing AJ McCarron and was over-ruled by GM John Dorsey. “I think sometimes because of the AJ connection with me and Cincinnati, everybody thought that is what it was and because of the opportunities a year ago,” he said. “That is not what this was about. Nobody in this room knew last year we were trying to get Tyrod Taylor, too, so here it is. We were able to get a guy on the football team that I feel really good about, that our offensive staff feels really good about and that our personnel staff feels really good about.” Dorsey said that he conducted meetings with the personnel, coaching and analytics staffs when discussing the plans at quarterback, and the conclusion was to trade a third-round pick to Buffalo for Taylor. “I think he is a natural leader,” Dorsey said. “I think he has the skillset physically to extend plays. He does not turn the ball over, which I really like and admire. He has the arm strength to really go deep. I think he fits the mechanics of what Hue and [offensive coordinator] Todd [Haley] are looking for in the offense. I just thought it was a natural fit.”

3. Filling Joe’s shoes: As expected, Pittsburgh free agent Chris Hubbard is the new right tackle. But nobody was willing just yet to hand the ominous task of replacing retired left tackle Joe Thomas to Shon Coleman, who started all 16 games last season at right tackle. Dorsey said that the competition will begin with Spencer Drango, who replaced Thomas over the last nine games last year; Coleman; and journeyman pickup Donald Stephenson. Dorsey did volunteer the fact, however, that he saw Coleman in the indoor facility on Thursday working one-on-one with Thomas, who is still rehabbing from surgery on his left triceps tendon under the auspices of Browns’ trainers. “They were working on stuff already,” Dorsey said. “You can just see that Shon is committed and he is looking forward to the challenge. That is all you could ask for.”

Brownie bits: Prior to Dorsey's press conference, news came across that the Browns planned to release cornerback Jason McCourty. Dorsey actually told McCourty face-to-face that would happen because “I don’t know if you will make the roster. I wanted to be fair to him and give him an opportunity to catch on with another club.” Less than an hour later, the Browns and Patriots worked a trade to reunite Jason with twin brother Devin with New England. The Browns swapped their seventh-round pick for New England’s sixth-rounder … Here’s what ex-Packers cornerback Damarious Randall said about the Browns’ decision to move him to free safety, the position he played at Arizona State: “Great, great move. I love it. That is where I wanted to play since I came into the league and I’m just really looking forward to it.”