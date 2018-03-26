A peek behind the curtain of the NFL owners meetings

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

ORLANDO, FL

A friend attending the NFL annual meeting for the first time inquired about the proper dress code for the occasion.

Florida casual, I suggested. Loose-fitting attire for hours of lobby- and media room-sitting. Comfortable shoes for chasing down owners, GMs and coaches breaking through the breezeways to team suites and poolside cabanas for lunch.

I’ve covered more than 30 of these confabs and I confess it is my favorite assignment on the NFL calendar -- by far. Not because of the exclusive resort locales (notwithstanding this one), but because it offers a fascinating glimpse of the real NFL that no fan and very few players ever see.

This is where the NFL reviews its revenue streams and strategizes to make the pie grow even larger. In the end, the essence of the league is all about that.

The NFL Combine held in blue-collar Indianapolis is a massive conference entirely about football.

The owners meetings are a series of high-powered seminars about ungodly sums of money, marketing, driving competition for future revenue-producing events, and public relations.

Here, owners discuss information so confidential that some meetings are limited to but one ownership member per club; not even the heirs-apparent get in.

True, rules of the game are hashed out here, also. Coaches participate in the discussion, and there is plenty written and said about proposed changes. But when the votes are taken, the owners are the ones casting them, and often they are decided by PR value.

So when owners sit this week to rewrite and simplify the “what is a catch?” rule, be assured that millions of fans who exclaimed “You’ve got to be kidding me! What a joke!” over the no-catch reversal on Pittsburgh’s Jesse James in the late-season game against New England had more to do with revisiting this preposterous, self-induced conundrum than anything.

A short history: Back in his day, former Browns owner Art Modell was a media star at the owners meetings.

This was where the former NFL kingpin held court in a circle of national reporters and proclaimed that Andre Rison was the best Browns receiver since Paul Warfield. I recall Gordon Forbes of USA Today cackling with glee over the headlines Modell wrote, year after year.

This was where Modell predicted youngest son David would be “the greatest of the great owners.”

And this was where Modell, so sullen and downcast at the conclusion of his NFL ownership reign, confided that he moved the old Browns to Baltimore – and then sold the team -- to avoid personal bankruptcy.

Al Davis, the heart and soul of the Oakland Raiders, was legendary in his heyday for arriving at the owners meetings with his personal set of barbells, free weights and bench press in tow. I thought it was urban legend, until one day Davis invited me to his suite.

This was during Modell’s bitter feud with the city of Cleveland. Davis was a long-time adversary of Modell’s, dating to Davis’ epic court victory in the early 1980s after moving the Raiders to Los Angeles. So I anticipated some story coming out of this invitation, some magic bullet. But Davis offered me no news and I left feeling that the sole purpose of his invitation was for me to personally witness the free weights in the main room of his large suite.

Nowadays, the movers and shakers of the NFL are down to Robert Kraft of the Patriots and Jerry Jones of the Cowboys. They attract the largest hordes of cameras and relish in pausing two to three times a day to dispense their sound bites to the masses.

I miss Pittsburgh’s Dan Rooney, walking -- in his latter years -- at a tortoise pace through the lines of media waiting outside the red velvet ropes separating owners from commoners. Rooney inevitably would approach me and ask, barely above a whisper, “You need anything?”

I miss 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. feeding news nuggets to his beat writers from his poolside cabana and inviting others to stop by.

The NFL has changed in a lot of ways, and those changes are most noticeable at the owners meetings.

Here and now: Historically, the owners table the most sensitive issues until future meetings when the media aren’t milling about.

Thus, there is not expected to be clarity this week on how the owners will deal with the keynote issue of 2017 -- the divisiveness of players kneeling during the Anthem to protest social injustice.

I wouldn’t expect Commissioner Roger Goodell to comment much on the scandalous allegations of sexual harassment that led to Carolina owner Jerry Richardson putting his team up for sale; or on the conclusion of the fraud trial in Tennessee that resulted in guilty verdicts for the highest-ranking officials in Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s Pilot Flying J company; or on the obvious boycott of Anthem protest-originator Colin Kaepernick by NFL owners.

Even epic bust Johnny Manziel has drummed up some faint interest from quarterback-starved NFL teams. But not Kaepernick? C’mon.

I would expect for New England’s Bill Belichick and Oakland’s Jon Gruden to attract the biggest media mobs at the AFC coaches breakfast on Tuesday, and for Philadelphia Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer (because of the Kirk Cousins signing) to do the same the next day at the NFC breakfast.

Hue Jackson’s breakfast table will be SRO, only due to the sheer volume of media on hand who couldn’t get within earshot of Belichick and Gruden. Jackson will be pestered about his 1-31 record and he most likely will say, “I get it.”

Browns GM John Dorsey probably will not tip his hand on his draft intentions after a week of working out the top quarterbacks. If nothing else, we will learn whether Dorsey packed his vintage Browns sweatshirt for the meetings in central Florida.