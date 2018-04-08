John Dorsey's shredding of team QB room is unprecedented in Browns history

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Catching up to Browns quarterback happenings …

1. QB white elephant sale: In the span of 23 days, new Browns GM John Dorsey traded all three quarterbacks from the 2017 roster he inherited.

There hasn’t been a greater giveaway of unwanted territory since Russia dumped Alaska on the U.S. in 1867.

* On March 14, Dorsey traded DeShone Kizer – along with fourth- and fifth-round draft choices in 2018 – to Green Bay for safety Damarious Randall.

* On March 28, Dorsey traded Cody Kessler to Jacksonville for a conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2019.

* On April 6, Dorsey traded Kevin Hogan to Washington to gain 17 notches in the sixth round in 2018.

Bingo. Bango. Bongo.

Ultimately, Dorsey ridded the Browns of three young quarterbacks with a combined starting record of 0-24 – and three middle-round draft picks -- in exchange for a safety and a kicking tee.

For two years, I’ve been questioning whether the Browns needed to change their “systems and processes” in evaluating quarterbacks. “No, not at all,” they kept saying. “We’re pleased with our process and our quarterbacks.”

Then Dorsey stormed in and shredded the quarterback depth chart like yesterday’s fish wrap.

I can’t recall a team trading three quarterbacks in the same transaction season.

This year, the Vikings let all three of their quarterbacks leave in free agency.

In 2015, former Eagles coach and would-be football czar Chip Kelly traded two quarterbacks -- Nick Foles and Matt Barkley. And last year, Bill Belichick traded Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett

But three in the same year, much less in 23 days? Wow.

I would expect there to be some fallout after the draft. Look for Dorsey to complete a personnel department housecleaning in May.

2. That’s not all: At the same time, Dorsey reconfigured the Browns’ quarterback room by acquiring Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo for the first pick in the third round of the 2018 draft and signing Drew Stanton in free agency.

Dorsey also will add a quarterback with the first pick in the draft – either Sam Darnold or Josh Allen.

I also think the trade of Hogan increases the possibility of Dorsey adding another rookie quarterback in the middle of the draft. Four in training camp usually is the norm, with the fourth a potential practice squad keeper.

Overall, Dorsey’s quarterback overhaul is a watershed in Browns history.

It’s reminiscent of former GM Ernie Accorsi swinging the controversial supplemental draft transaction for Bernie Kosar and trading for veteran Gary Danielson in 1985.

And when you consider coach Hue Jackson adding Todd Haley as offensive coordinator and Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach, I would consider this quarterback reconstruction to be the most comprehensive in franchise history.

3. Club 28 alumni bits: Former Browns quarterbacks have been in the news.

The Texans signed Brandon Weeden, the Ravens signed Robert Griffin III and Johnny Manziel intensified his media blitz.

Weeden: He was old when the Browns drafted him in 2012. Now he’s 34. If he had made it in baseball, he’d be reinventing himself as a knuckleball pitcher. But in football, his still-strong arm is his ticket to an NFL roster. Since Weeden left the Browns after the 2013 season, he is 1-4 as a starter with two teams.

Griffin: Unwanted in 2017, he was signed by the Ravens at the same time the club was being deposed by lawyers in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance. Recall that the Ravens considered signing Kaepernick last summer to back up Joe Flacco, but owner Steve Bisciotti refrained, citing his market’s negative reaction to Kaepernick’s Anthem protests. Nevertheless, RG3 is a strange signing by the Ravens, who seem to have lost their way.

Manziel: Vowing for the umpteemth time that he’s a changed man, his desperate attempt to talk his way into an NFL camp took him to the Dan Patrick Show, on which he blamed his epic bust on the Browns not doing their homework on him and situating him in a “toxic” quarterback room.

The part about the Browns is all true. But Manziel wasn’t the victim; his teammates, coaches and their fans were.

“If Cleveland did any of their homework, they would have known that I was a guy that didn’t come in every day and watch film. I was a guy that didn’t really know the Xs and Os of football,” Manziel told Patrick.

“I played in a spread offense,” Manziel went on. “We looked at bubbles, we looked at flats, we had progression reads across the field — it wasn’t like it was a super intricate pro system. So when I get to Cleveland, we have a quarterback in the room that’s not helping me, and it’s not really his job to but nobody was there, like helping me go over the Xs and Os, and it was hard. I struggled.”

Manziel is winning points with media organizations for his candor. They don’t realize that Manziel is the greatest con since Paul Newman and Robert Redford performed “The Sting,” and they are just enabling him.

Manziel would benefit more by dedicating himself to playing in Canada. His repeated admissions, and his actions, prove he doesn’t love the game enough to do that. He just misses being a celebrity quarterback.