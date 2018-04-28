The narrative the Browns wanted to avoid has already begun

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

About that plan to ease in the Browns’ rookie quarterback over time, perhaps a full season …

Baker Mayfield is in the house, folks, and all bets are off on the No. 1 overall pick of the draft “redshirting” in 2018.

Mayfield is the first quarterback taken No. 1 overall by the Browns since Tim Couch in their inaugural draft as a start-up franchise in 1999. The plan then was to use veteran Ty Detmer as a sacrificial lamb for at least a few games behind an expansion offensive line.

That plan lasted one game, a 43-0 pasting by Bill Cowher’s Pittsburgh Steelers. The next day, Palmer passed the starting reins to Couch.

And now?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Baker Mayfield is the starter in Week One,” said FOX analyst Troy Aikman on the network’s draft coverage Thursday night.

Former Browns GM Phil Savage, commenting on the SIRIUS XM NFL Radio coverage, was a tad more conservative, pinpointing Oct. 1 as his target for Mayfield taking over as starter.

And so it begins, the question the Browns sought not to be asked but has been on everybody’s mind since Thursday night: When will Mayfield play?

The plan: Coach Hue Jackson outlined the well-intentioned plan in detail at NFL owners meetings four weeks ago.

Tyrod Taylor was named the starter almost immediately after he was acquired for a third-round pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, for whom Taylor won 22 of 42 starts over three seasons. Then the Browns added Arizona Cardinals free agent Drew Stanton, the quintessential over-30 backup.

The Stanton pickup was essential to free up Taylor and the coaches to concentrate exclusively on winning during the season, while Stanton mentored the rookie on how to prepare for an NFL opponent, familiarize himself with division rivals, etc.

Then came the revelation that the rookie QB was none other than Baker Mayfield – the edgy, boulder-on-his-shoulder, Little Engine Who Could, Heisman winner.

He’s the oldest and most accomplished of the top four quarterbacks, possessor of the most star power and the least amount of patience.

At the NFL Combine, Mayfield flashed his competitive brashness when he scoffed at the idea of sitting behind even a two-time Super Bowl MVP, such as Eli Manning of the New York Giants.

“Whatever team I go to, I’m not going to settle for a backup job,” Mayfield sneered. “I’m going to push that person in front of me. When it comes down to it, the best man’s going to win.”

But after the Browns’ carefully laid-out plan was articulated to Mayfield in the vetting process, he signed off on it.

“It will be a great thing for me,” Mayfield said at his introductory press conference Friday. “The best thing – I say it all the time – is what happened at Oklahoma, sitting for a year after I transferred. To sit there and be able to focus on the physical parts of my body that needed to develop and then the mental side of the game and learning.

“Looking at it right here, it is learning from guys like Tyrod and Drew – guys that have been in it and have seen different things that I can bounce things off of them – and just also watch and learn. It is a great position to be in, especially with an organization like this that has got a lot of moves heading in the right direction.”

All of which was music to the ears of GM John Dorsey, who is as old-school as the 1960s-era Browns sweatshirt he wears almost every day.

“I have always said in college you play the game, and in the pros you are going to learn the game of football,” Dorsey said.

Football’s football: Of all the quarterback prospects, though, Mayfield proved the fastest learner on play recollection and defensive recognition in “white board” sessions with the coaches. This is where, speculation has it, USC’s Sam Darnold dropped the ball and cost himself the No. 1 spot.

You listen to Mayfield talk so confidently about offensive football and it’s not far-fetched to think that the mental transition ahead for him in the pro game will be less of a challenge than the physical one.

“The game of football, it is the same,” Mayfield said. “It is just a matter of terminology, language and how they teach it.”

The Browns say there is no correlation between the physical similarities of Taylor (6-0 and 217 pounds) and Mayfield (6-0 5/8, 215) and the style of their quarterbacking that led to a conscious decision to pair them together. But it is inescapable not to conclude that Mayfield’s transition to the NFL – and the Browns’ eventual transition to him – should be easier because of their similarities.

The offense being tailored for Taylor by coordinator Todd Haley need not be drastically different from the one eventually tailored for Mayfield.

In retrospect, it is interesting to recall Mayfield’s response to questions about his height at the NFL Combine.

“Height doesn’t matter,” he said on March 2. “You see guys like Tyrod Taylor, [Drew] Brees, Russell Wilson. They’ve proven it doesn’t matter.”

Yes, he mentioned Taylor first. And within a week’s time, the Browns went and acquired Taylor in that trade with Buffalo.

“That got me excited,” Mayfield said. “That showed me that they have an open mind about [committing to a shorter quarterback]. Obviously, it has worked out now.”

Jackson is a man weary from suffering 24 losses without a win in two years with rookie quarterbacks DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan – all of whom have been jettisoned by Dorsey.

“Let’s be honest in this room,” Jackson said. “We have been through playing young quarterbacks here in Cleveland for the past two years and putting them in some tough situations. I think it is really important that [Mayfield] understands. When he is ready to play, he will be ready to play.”

Note to Tyrod Taylor: Win early.