Hue Jackson can't win in court of public opinion, but he's making all the right moves in critical Browns training camp

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Hue Jackson couldn’t win in the fall and winter, and he’s not going to win in August.

We’re not talking about exhibition victories. We’re talking about winning respect and the benefit of doubt.

Oh, the coach of the Browns has all kinds of support inside the building and the locker room. But everywhere else, it’s been open season on Jackson. And the games aren’t even counting yet.

That’s the burden of 1-31. He carries that record every day.

Every move Jackson has made this summer has been routinely criticized, ridiculed, and excoriated.

Hard Knocks has portrayed Jackson as a coach too easy on his players and overly protective of his turf with his staff.

After Jackson laid into his players for a lackadaisical practice, quarterback Tyrod Taylor whispered to him to just show the video of the lollygaggers in the next morning’s meeting and they will be shamed into never doing it again. The general reaction of that scene: Why couldn’t the head coach think of that?

When Corey Coleman burst into Jackson’s office – Jackson’s greeting was so odd: “What’s up sports fan?” -- and complained about being demoted to second team, Jackson told him to go see offensive coordinator Todd Haley and ask why. Reaction: Why didn’t the head coach tell the first-round pick of 2016 himself what was going on?

Criticism of Jackson abated only briefly when news of losing his mother and brother within two weeks came to light.

But the statue of limitations on human compassion expires when the coach elects to punt on fourth-and-1 from the 49-yard line in the first quarter of the second exhibition game. He was killed for that.

The irony is that Jackson has had one heck of a camp in his third year.

But he can’t win, for all the losing before now.

Consider the major decisions that Jackson has made this summer – or had a big voice in -- that will dictate the course of the Browns’ season.

1. Joel Bitonio moved to left tackle, Austin Corbett to left guard

With Shon Coleman failing to seize the job, and would-be challengers Greg Robinson and Desmond Harrison sidelined a week by injuries, it was Jackson who assertively ordered the major position switch of Bitonio, a borderline Pro Bowl guard for four years, to left tackle.

Just a few days earlier, Bitonio downplayed the possibility of moving to tackle. Line coach Bob Wylie termed it “Plan Z.”

Jackson clearly was peeved with Wylie’s comment and asserted, “I make those decisions. Those are none of our coaches’ decisions. Those are mine.”

Was that bluster? Hardly. Joe Thomas, whose retirement created the huge void at left tackle, told me that Jackson was the only one in the building who consistently championed Bitonio as the best possible successor to Thomas.

The move risked weakening two positions. But it also positioned Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick of the draft, in between seasoned veteran linemen Bitonio and center JC Tretter, which greatly aided Corbett’s transition from college tackle to left guard.

The bottom line is that a Bitonio-Corbett pairing at tackle-guard has proved to be the best possible solution to the Thomas retirement. Making the move quickly rather than waiting until the last minute was a bold, genius stroke by Jackson.

2. Antonio Callaway “disciplined” by playing the whole first preseason game

The rookie receiver violated Jackson’s trust not only by being cited at 3 in the morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

The worse crime was never telling the coach or GM about it. The Browns didn’t learn of Callaway’s escapade until informed by this reporter.

Instead of disciplining Callaway by sitting him down in his first NFL preseason game, Jackson decided to play him the whole game. Jackson was derided nationally for sending the wrong message to the team and player.

It proved another smart move.

Callaway struggled early with three dropped passes, and then grinded through the mentally and physically exhausting night and made two spectacular plays in the second half. It was a productive conclusion to a potential major team setback.

Jackson told me Tuesday that it was his toughest decision of training camp.

“Just because here is a young player and I want him to get off to the right start, not the wrong one,” Jackson said. When things happen that way, you have to handle it right for his future and for the organization, as well. I think that we did that.

“I think he is remorseful for what he did. I think that he understands everything that comes with that, and that there is a chance that you cannot be here; that you have to do it right. That is the message that I send to any young player. We will work with you if you will be honest and up front, but we have no tolerance for B.S.”

3. Preventive maintenance

Nothing this summer has brought more derision to Jackson than his policy of giving players days off to prevent soft-tissue injuries.

Jackson was challenged by coaches Todd Haley and Freddie Kitchens, and receiver Jarvis Landry, for promoting a culture of losing rather than a winning one.

It turns out that this Browns camp so far has been devoid of any season-ending injuries, and the soft-tissue ailments that in the past kept players out for weeks at a time have been reduced, if not totally eliminated.

Jackson had to know that he would come off as soft by his approach, but he put his faith in the data collected by the analytics staff – which wasn’t easy for him to do.

4. Corey Coleman traded to Buffalo Bills for a future seventh-round pick

GM John Dorsey was the driving force of this move; he saw Coleman as the whining baby that was portrayed in Episode 2 of Hard Knocks. But Jackson also had turned on Coleman, whom he championed in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The trade of Coleman will prove to be a classic addition by subtraction move.