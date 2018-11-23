Hue Jackson takes a unique place in Browns-Bengals rivalry

Editor's note: Tony Grossi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN 850 WKNR.

Of all the Browns’ division rivalries, the one with the Bengals seemingly lacks the passion of the others.

“Since I’ve been here, I think the first team everybody hated was Pittsburgh. That’s what the fans would tell me, Pittsburgh sucks,” said guard Joel Bitonio.

“And Baltimore has that special feeling because they left Cleveland to become Baltimore.”

The Bengals? Oh, that’s the in-state rivalry. The Battle of Ohio. CB v. CB. Orange and brown v. orange and black.

The only two teams willing to employ Hue Jackson in the same season.

But it once was so much more than sharing the same state and the same initials and the same bear-hugging, back-slapping coach.

Fair to say, most of the present Browns – and their millenial generation of fans -- have little understanding of the emotional link between the franchises.

The PB story: When Kevin Zeitler was a Bengal, he heard the speech from Mike Brown, team president and son of Bengals founder Paul Brown, at the start of training camp every summer.

“He would tell us the history of the Browns. So we know what all happened,” Zeitler said.

Paul Brown already was such a coaching legend from his days at Massillon Washington High School and Ohio State that when he was recruited to start up a new team in a new league in 1946, eventually named after him, the existing NFL franchise in Cleveland, the Rams, relocated to Los Angeles. Ownership knew it had no chance to compete with Brown, and there was no attempt to keep the Rams.

Brown promptly built the most dominant organization any sports league has ever seen, winning the All-America Football Conference each of its four seasons of existence. When the Browns were merged into the NFL in 1950, they defeated the NFL defending champions in their very first game. And then they went on to win the league championship in the first of six consecutive championship game appearances.

The Browns’ brand was so strong – PB fashioned them the New York Yankees of professional football – that fans were attracted from all over the country. One of them was a high school guidance counselor in Birmingham, AL, named John Rice, who handed down his passion for the team to his only child, Condoleezza – the future U.S. Secretary of State.

Over the years, Paul Brown passed on opportunities to formally purchase the Browns. He felt he owned them already. Everyone thought the same until Art Modell, a brash, young New York advertising executive, bought the Browns in 1961. Two tumultuous years later, Modell fired Brown – an event described as tantamount to the toppling of the Terminal Tower, the city’s most famous landmark.

When Brown founded a new franchise in Cincinnati called the Bengals in 1966, a natural rivalry was born. In 1970, the Browns and Bengals were placed in the same division of a realigned NFL after the merger with the American Football League. When they met for the first time in an exhibition game, Brown refused to shake the hand of his former top assistant-turned-coaching successor in Cleveland, Blanton Collier.

Brown’s upstart Bengals scored their first victory over Brown’s former team in Game 9 of the 1970 season. After which PB, the author of seven league championships at that point, said, “This is my best victory. This one made it all worthwhile.”

Brown never forgave Modell for firing him. He published an autobiography in 1979 that Modell claimed was libelous to him. NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle agreed, and fined Brown $10,000 for comments contained in the book. Brown would have the last laugh two years later, as Bengals coach Forrest Gregg – a man previously fired by Modell – took Brown to his first Super Bowl.

Subsequent Bengals coaches always felt Brown’s intense desire to avenge Modell whenever the teams met. The rivalry remained white hot through the 1980s. Even as the Browns held the upper hand, the Bengals always had the Browns on their mind.

When Bengals fans pelted game officials with snowballs in a game against the Seahawks, Bengals coach Sam Wyche rushed to a PA microphone on the sideline and announced, “Will the next person that sees anybody throw anything onto this field, point them out, and get them out of here. You don't live in Cleveland, you live in Cincinnati!”

Sheepish about his dissing of Cleveland, Wyche returned to Cleveland months later and subjected himself to a dunk tank to raise money for the Salvation Army.

Expansion stories: Paul Brown died in 1991 and wasn’t alive when Modell, desperately running from personal bankruptcy, moved the Browns to Baltimore in 1996. He was forced to leave their name and colors in Cleveland.

When the Browns played their last game in Cleveland Municipal Stadium in December of 1995, the Bengals were the unwitting opponent. Mike Brown was melancholy watching the Cleveland fans grieve the day in a final Pyrrhic victory.

“It’s always been an important game for Mike,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said this week. “Certainly when we play up there. He has quite a sentimental place in his heart still for Cleveland and the Browns, as you would imagine.”

Lewis himself has a unique place in the teams’ history. He was set to become the Browns coach in 2001 – an official press release introducing him was written and ready to be released – until Butch Davis swooped in and intercepted the job. Since taking the Bengals job in 2003, Lewis has defeated the Browns in 22 of 30 meetings.

The two highest-scoring games in Browns history have come in games against the Bengals – 58-48, Bengals’ favor, in 2004; and 51-45, Browns’ favor, in 2007.

The protagonists of this rivalry – Brown and Modell – may be long gone. But it remains alive. On Sunday, Jackson will be on the Bengals sideline while collecting paychecks from the Browns.