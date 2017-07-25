LaMelo Ball, a Kentucky haul and other big things to watch this week in Las Vegas

Insider

Only five days remain in the July evaluation period -- and all eyes will be on Las Vegas for the rest of the month. Nearly every coach in the country will spend some time in the desert during the third live period, with at least four major events heading out west: Adidas Summer Championships, Nike’s The 8, Fab 48 and the Las Vegas Classic. After Sunday, college coaches won’t be able to evaluate players until Sept. 9.

It’s the last chance for coaches and players to make an impression this summer. Here are five storylines to watch: