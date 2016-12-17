Purdue unveils new look en route to crucial nonconference win

The Purdue Boilermakers are pretty good at basketball.

With the possible exception of "Boy, that Duke will sure be tough when everyone gets healthy," it's hard to think of a less controversial thing one could say about the 2016-17 hoops season to date. Does anyone really disagree? Has any corner of any message board spent the past few weeks debating whether the Boilermakers were somehow overrated? Did anyone approach Saturday's Crossroads Classic opener scoffing at the No. 15 spot the Boilermakers have occupied in four of the season's six Associated Press polls? Is there another team whose per-possession numbers -- Purdue entered Saturday 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 16th defensively (per KenPom.com) -- more precisely align with vague general consensus?

It's doubtful. Which is to say: No matter what went down at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday, the college basketball viewing public would have gone on agreeing that Purdue was pretty good.

Even so, Saturday's 86-81 victory over No. 21 Notre Dame -- the product of a second-half comeback spurred by savvy stylistic and personnel adjustments by Boilers coach Matt Painter -- was still absolutely huge.

Caleb Swanigan's switch from power forward to center in the second half proved effective for Purdue on Saturday. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The above can all be true, all at once, thanks to the parallel nature of the NCAA tournament selection process. There has never been any doubt that Painter's team would end up in the NCAA tournament; the only questions worth asking are what seed the Boilermakers will end up receiving and how favorable their early-round travel requirements will be. And because the selection committee (and its preferred RPI metric) more or less treats teams' wins and losses as binary data -- you either win or you lose, whether by two points or 20 -- Purdue's nitty-gritty sheet to date had left them three games away from the start of conference season without a marquee nonconference win.

Would it matter that the Boilermakers won, usually easily, against every team they faced that would have been considered a bad loss? Not really. Would it matter that their only two losses came to current No. 1 Villanova (by one bucket) and No. 11 Louisville (when they slipped down the stretch, on the road, against Rick Pitino's typically brutal defense)? Maybe. But in the rapid-fire stuck-in-a-hotel-conference-room seeding process, such nuances can easily get lost. With a loss to Notre Dame -- and with the Big Ten season still up to imagination, granted -- it's not hard to picture one committee member or another muttering "But who did they actually beat?" as Purdue's seed line tumbled.

That won't be a problem now. For one thing, Notre Dame is also pretty darn good. Senior forward Bonzie Colson is having an all-world season, and the balanced, flowing, smallish lineups Mike Brey assembles around Colson are responsible for some of the most efficient, most versatile offense in the sport. The Irish may eventually feel the who-did-they-beat-outside-their-league sting come season's end -- Purdue was their last chance at a noncon resume-boost, too -- but their only other loss this season came at the hands of the aforementioned defending national champions, whose star, Josh Hart, needed to put up a 37-point, 11-rebound night (on 10-of-14 shooting, by the way) to get out of Newark, New Jersey, with a win. Notre Dame has the look of a team that is about to do some serious damage in the ACC -- a league that will serve up marquee opposition on a weekly basis. The Irish will be fine. And by the transitive properties of the RPI, so will Purdue.

Most of all, though, Saturday's win proved the Boilermakers might be more versatile than they'd previously hinted. With the 6-foot-5 Colson playing center, Notre Dame might be the trickiest matchup in the country this season. For a team like the Boilermakers -- whose rise in recent seasons has been built on old-school, frontcourt size -- the tactical trade-offs are a nightmare. Do you keep 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas on the floor? Is the potential for dominant post buckets on one end worth putting the big fella in unfortunate positions on the other? Do you try to dictate the terms of engagement, or do you adjust? Is the latter even possible?

In November, Villanova coach Jay Wright stretched poor Haas to the breaking point, forcing him to help and recover to "bigs" playing all the way out to the corners. He nearly made up for it on the offensive end -- he scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half -- to the point that you could understand why Painter stuck to his teams' strengths.

On Saturday, Haas played 14 minutes in the first half, many of them alongside power forward Caleb Swanigan. Colson and V.J. Beachem combined for 20 points and the Irish averaged 1.4 per trip, entering the break with a 52-38 lead.

Haas played just two minutes in the second half. Instead, Painter returned from the break with Swanigan -- a 6-foot-9 brick of a human who nonetheless moves well on the perimeter -- at center. He put guard Carsen Edwards on the floor. Suddenly, Purdue could push the pace and switch basically every screen on the defensive end. A comeback victory ensued.

That turnaround proved the Boilermakers might not need to dictate terms to defeat good teams after all. Painter has the personnel to adjust on the fly, present multiple looks, to find the best combinations for any given situation.

We've known all along that Purdue was good. But if the Boilermakers did more than shore up their resume Saturday, they proved that the hows and whys of their 2016-17 roster might not be so obvious after all.