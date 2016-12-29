North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks wants to leave Roy Williams speechless

North Carolina's Justin Jackson hits six 3-pointers and scores 28 points in the No. 9 Tar Heels' 102-74 win against Monmouth. (1:03)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- For North Carolina senior forward Kennedy Meeks, it seems as if Roy Williams will not let up.

First Meeks had to lose some pounds when he arrived on campus. Then he had to up his conditioning. Next it was working on becoming more explosive. On and on, it's always been something.

Williams keeps pushing Meeks, not because he hasn't been good enough, but because Williams believes he's got so much more to give.

"Needle him or beg him, which word you want to use? It's a little bit of both," Williams said.

Williams is quick to say Meeks was "the best player on the floor" during his 15-point, 16-rebound game in their 71-56 win over Wisconsin in the Maui Invitational.

But Williams also pivoted a reporter's question about Meeks' 15 rebounds in the season opener at Tulane, to note that he shot just 4-for-13 from the field and most of his seven offensive boards came from his own misses.

Kennedy Meeks had 17 points and 12 rebounds against Monmouth, his fourth double-double of the season. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Such is life for Meeks, who inherited the dubious unofficial title of "most picked on" from Brice Johnson, who carried it throughout his four years in Chapel Hill.

"Now I handle it a lot better," said Meeks, who is averaging 13.1 points and leads Carolina with 9.2 rebounds per game. "I try not to focus on how he says it, but what he says because I know he's here to help me."

Thing is, about this time last season is when Johnson had his watershed moment and finally realized the same thing.

Johnson's 27-point, nine-rebound game against UCLA midway through December 2015 seemed to be when he finally absorbed what Williams was telling him. He parlayed it into a season where he was named a unanimous first-team All-America selection and picked 25th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Is Meeks headed for a similar jump? Senior forward Isaiah Hicks believes so.

"Right now you see Kennedy post low, calling for the ball, being more aggressive," Hicks said. "He's scoring from it. He's working outside of practice. You can kind of see everything really come together."

Meeks won't need to be as dominant as Johnson was last year for the Tar Heels to be an elite team. The emergence of Justin Jackson as the primary scorer -- he had a game-high 28 points in their 102-74 win over Monmouth -- and Joel Berry II as the floor leader means they will remain the first two mentions on opposing scouting reports.

But if the Tar Heels expect to fill their potential as a team, they need the Meeks that Williams can't find a reason to yell at on a consistent basis.

That was the version who showed up against Monmouth. Meeks scored nine of the Heels' first 13 points en route to 17 for the game. He also collected a game-high 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

"I'm just being more aggressive, wanting to be dominant, wanting to be the person the guys look to down low," Meeks said. "These last couple of games I've really been focusing on rebounding first, cause that's the most important part, and then scoring."

He's been doing both well of late. After lackluster games against Davidson and Tennessee, Meeks has been steady in Carolina's last three outings against Kentucky, Northern Iowa and Monmouth.

Meeks averaged 15 points over those three games and he continues to rank 13th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, according to Ken Pomeroy, grabbing 16.7 percent of the Heels' misses.

"I feel like Kennedy, and Brice like around this time, really started stepping up, making those plays," Hicks said. "It's like they try to avoid being yelled at and stuff like that. There's not many times I can see coach can get on Kennedy."

Meeks wants to keep it like that. The less he hears from Williams, the better off the Tar Heels will be.