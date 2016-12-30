Kentucky is scoring faster than ever

Coming into this season we thought we'd seen everything from John Calipari and Kentucky. But this group of Wildcats is doing things Lexington has never seen before -- at a speed Lexington has never seen before.

Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe & Co. are the viscounts of velocity.

Of course, scoring faster is just another way of saying you put more points on the board. Thursday night's warp-speed 99-76 slashing and thrashing of Ole Miss in Oxford was merely the latest example of this dynamic. During the telecast, ESPN's Jay Bilas said his neck was getting sore from watching UK rocket down the court again and again.

True, things slowed down a bit in the second half at The Pavilion, but the overall trend here is clear. This is the fastest-pace UK team yet under Calipari. The Wildcats are averaging a lightning-fast 79 possessions per 40 minutes so far this season. Keep in mind this is the same team that averaged a mere 67 trips per regulation contest in SEC play last season.

Opponents haven't been able to catch up to Malik Monk and Kentucky. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Not only is Kentucky playing faster, Calipari's guys are also squeezing more points out of each trip down the floor. In the first half against the Rebels, UK scored 60 points. That was partly a reflection of an incredibly fast pace (45 possessions), but averaging 1.33 points per trip will win you a title at any speed.

Monk, of course, is a nightmare waiting to happen for any opposing defense. Louisville held the freshman in check, but that success might prove difficult for other opponents to replicate.

With his pure speed, range as a shooter and his ability to take the ball all the way to the rim, Monk is able to feast on just about any size or type of defender. Add to that the fact that we’re talking about a player (still, barely) in the December of his freshman season, and you get some sense of what Monk might be able to show us by the time March rolls around.

Incredibly, Monk has competition from his teammates for the honor of "most impressive showing on offense." I speak not in terms of box-score performance, for no Wildcat could hope to match Monk's 47-point game against North Carolina. But if you want to make a powerful basketball statement, saying "I dunked repeatedly on perhaps the best defense in the country" will get my attention. Adebayo can make that claim after he slammed the ball home with recurring and pointed ferocity against Louisville.

In other words, Kentucky's excellence on offense is based on more than just one individual. In fact, when Monk tried to go hero-ball in the second half against the Cardinals, that's when the Wildcats' offense looked most stagnant.

At its best, this UK offense is a testament to the power of sheer volume. Calipari's teams have always excelled at offensive rebounding, and now the coach has married that ability with players such as Fox, Monk and Briscoe who also take outstanding care of the ball.

When incredible-shooting teams like UCLA and Villanova suffer off nights, they'll be in trouble. But Kentucky is "merely" (ha) a very good shooting offense. The Wildcats succeed simply by recording more shots. When you try to score every few seconds, there's no time for a turnover. Throw in Adebayo crashing the offensive glass to clean up any misses, and you have one powerful attack.

If Kentucky keeps beating opposing defenses down the floor like this, we'll need to track a new stat. I want to know how many times the ball hits the floor after a made basket by a Wildcats opponent: UK has shown it can take that ball out of the net and still score in transition.

Speaking of stats, I can show you any number of them proving that this offense is excellent in terms of efficiency, shot volume, production -- you name it. But the bottom line is Kentucky's offense needs to be seen to be understood.

Just make sure you don't blink. Above all, this Wildcats' offense is fast.