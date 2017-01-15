Tar Heels think small to win big over Florida State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- This was the kind of thing that happened against North Carolina, not for the Tar Heels.

Two seasons ago, it was Duke’s Justise Winslow and Notre Dame’s Pat Connaughton. Last season, Villanova’s Kris Jenkins made the list in a big way.

They all played the part of the undersized power forward in a small lineup that perplexed Carolina.

The 11th-ranked Tar Heels used a small lineup to their advantage during Saturday’s 96-83 victory over No. 9 Florida State.

“You think about Florida State’s team, they don’t really have a true post player unless it’s [Michael] Ojo; they have perimeter players,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “It’s hard for you to match up with them with post players anyway, so that was one thing that gave us a little better feel about it, because they didn’t have two post players who could beat up Justin [Jackson] or Theo [Pinson] inside.”

No question, Williams would love to keep more of a traditional lineup on the floor, with a dominating center and a power forward with length. But with limited frontcourt depth, Williams said back in the preseason he would be going smaller.

Pinson being sidelined 16 games with a foot injury prevented the Heels from using such lineups more often early on, because Jackson was the only choice at power forward.

Pinson’s return gave Williams options, which he was forced to use after freshman forward Tony Bradley suffered a concussion in Wednesday's 93-87 win over Wake Forest.

Justin Jackson, with 22 points, was among three Tar Heels to break 20 in Saturday's victory over visiting Florida State. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

“Coach just said to go out there and be a basketball player,” said Jackson, who scored 22 points for the Heels. “Go out there and do what we are supposed to do, and it worked out pretty well for us.”

The Heels’ ability to use a smaller lineup was predicated on how well they still rebound.

Carolina claimed 50 percent of its misses Saturday with 21 offensive rebounds. That led to 25 second-chance points, the most Florida State has allowed over the past three seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

North Carolina leads the nation in rebounding margin, entering the game with a plus-13.6 average. The Heels outrebounded FSU 56-34, including career highs from Pinson, who had 10 in just his third game back, and from sophomore forward Luke Maye, who had 15 rebounds while playing a career-best 25 minutes.

Offensively, the lineups allowed the Heels to get out at the fast pace they would like to impose in every game. It’s partly the reason why three players -- including Joel Berry's 26 points and Isaiah Hicks' 22 -- scored 20 or more for the first time since the 2011 NCAA tournament.

“We were able to run, and it was hard for them to get back,” Berry said. “We would get to the rim, and we were driving and kicking out for the 3.”

Defensively, Carolina switched everything on the perimeter and was more effective stopping dribble penetration than it was against Wake Forest.

“That was a good changeup,” Jackson said. “I don’t know how many times we are going to really go to that, but it was really good for us.”

Even when that small lineup went to the extreme end, it worked.

When the Tar Heels went small, post players Hicks or Kennedy Meeks were usually in the lineup surrounded by four guards. When both were in foul trouble in the closing minutes of the first half, Williams trotted out all guards and small forwards: Nate Britt, Brandon Robinson, Berry, Pinson and Jackson.

“We had some weird lineups out there,” Williams said. “It was the first time in 29 years as a coach I’ve ever had five guys out there with no post player.”

Pinson, a 6-foot-6 junior, found himself defending Florida State’s 7-foot-1, 304-pound center Ojo for a few minutes.

“You can’t just be like, ‘He’s too big,' or he’s going to dominate, so you have to be more aggressive,” said Pinson, who later proclaimed Ojo the "biggest human I've ever seen."

The Tar Heels' victory proved they can play with the big boys, even when they go with the (relatively) little guys.