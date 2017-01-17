North Carolina's Roy Williams relies on experience in reaching 800 wins

After earning his 800th career win, North Carolina honors coach Roy Williams with a framed "800" jersey and a couple of gifts from Jordan Brand. (2:38)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It's no secret that North Carolina hasn't signed the recruits it used to seemingly pluck from the top 10.

It also doesn't matter.

Roy Williams still reached 800 Division I wins in fewer seasons (29) than any other coach, including former UNC coach Dean Smith and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, who shared the previous record at 33 seasons. And Williams got there faster than everyone else besides former Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp.

Williams' formula for building a team has changed, but the results have stayed the same. Monday night's 83-68 win over Syracuse showcased just how much.

The Tar Heels (17-3, 5-1 ACC) still play up-tempo and run the secondary break. They're just likely to have more experienced players doing it.

"I haven't changed my beliefs and I haven't changed the foundation of what I want to do," Williams said.

Roy Williams was all smiles on Monday after joining the 800-win club. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Williams has molded senior forwards Isaiah Hicks (20 points and 8 rebounds vs. Syracuse) and Kennedy Meeks (15 points, 12 rebounds) into arguably the best post duo in the ACC.

Both arrived in Chapel Hill to minimal fanfare. Meeks ranked No. 59 in the 2013 ESPN 100 and had to shed pounds from his 320-pound frame to be able to play in Williams’ fast-paced system. Hicks was ranked No. 18, but primarily played behind Brice Johnson his first three seasons.

Both Meeks and Hicks are taking advantage of their time to shine. They're a major reason why, entering the game, the Tar Heels led the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and led major conference teams with a plus-15.6 in paint-scoring differential.

"Isaiah's coming to play, Kennedy is coming to play," junior forward Justin Jackson said. "With them really starting to dominate inside, we're starting to get to where we want to be."

Williams has had to focus on long-term development given the way recruiting has changed. The seemingly never-ending NCAA investigation into fraudulent classes was once the sole reason elite talent hesitated to commit to the Tar Heels.

From 2008 to 2012, the Tar Heels had five straight recruiting classes ranked in the top 10 by RecruitingNation. Four of those classes featured a player ranked in the top 10, including Harrison Barnes, ranked No. 1 in the 2010 ESPN 100.

The past four seasons, only the 2014 class was ranked in the top 10. And in the last two seasons, only freshman forward Tony Bradley (No. 17) was ranked among the top 20 players.

During that time, Syracuse has had three players (Tyler Ennis, Chris McCullough, Malachi Richardson) turn pro after their freshman seasons.

Carolina hasn't had a one-and-done player since Brandan Wright in 2007. That hasn't stopped Williams from pursuing those types of players, but since the Tar Heels haven't been able to sign them, he's done the next best thing.

Williams is getting the most out of Jackson, who has developed into the player many thought he could be when he arrived as a freshman. He's the highest-ranked player on the roster, No. 8 in the 2014 class, and on Monday he posted his second double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and adding 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Joel Berry II has gone from a limited role to taking over the leadership of the team.

That's why Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who is one of the eight coaches who have reached 800 wins, called Williams one of the "very best basketball coaches who has ever coached in college."

"There is no debate about that and he doesn't need me to say that," Boeheim said.

North Carolina acknowledged Williams' milestone with a brief ceremony after the game. They presented Williams with a commemorative jersey and a special pair of Air Jordans signed by Michael Jordan and presented in an oak case.

"From 700 (wins) to 800, the kids have been my salvation," Williams said. "You guys know the junk that's been going on. I've taken a lot of it personally and I was not involved. If it wasn't for the kids and how they've made me feel and really enjoy coaching and enjoy life every day -- that's a special thing."