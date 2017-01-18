Kentucky keeps on winning despite wavering focus

De'Aaron Fox records 21 points, five rebounds and five assists as No. 5 Kentucky wins on the road against Mississippi State 88-81. (2:03)

Kentucky has got to lose the light-switch mentality.

The Wildcats spent much of the second half of their 88-81 win over Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, toggling between being intense and being careless.

It’s clearly a problem that comes with being the fifth-youngest team in NCAA Division I basketball. Had they not been playing the second-youngest team in Division I on Tuesday night, the Wildcats might have been headed back to campus with their first SEC loss.

Home teams generally make a run during a game. But Kentucky aided the Bulldogs’ rally by being sloppy during stretches with either quick shots or turnovers.

De'Aaron Fox, who had team highs of 21 points and five assists on Tuesday, helped Kentucky stay unbeaten in SEC play. Spruce Derden/USA TODAY Sports

UK coach John Calipari wants his team playing fast. Kentucky ranks seventh nationally, according to kenpom.com data, in average (shortest) possession length at 14.7 seconds. On Tuesday night, its quick pace was especially effective, making 50.9 percent of its initial shots, according to tracking by ESPN Stats & Information. But that lulled the Wildcats into simply taking the first shot available without regard to whether they were taking good shots.

Malik Monk got lured into it. The Cats' leading scorer, at 21.8 points per game, had one of his worst shooting performances of the season, going 5-of-14 from the field. He was often the one with the quick release before even allowing his team to get in place for offensive boards.

Those long rebounds were part of the reason why Mississippi State was able to get out in transition, scoring 20 fast-break points.

But mainly it was UK turnovers. Oh, the turnovers.

Kentucky had been one of the nation’s best at taking care of the ball. It ranked first in the SEC and fourth nationally with turnovers on only 13.9 percent of its possessions.

Against the Bulldogs, that percentage increased to average one turnover on every five possessions. Mississippi State turned the Cats’ 16 turnovers into 23 points -- that’s the most they’ve allowed in a game the past three seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info research.

They were particularly bad during the 17-3 run the Bulldogs used to pull to 69-63 with 7:49 left. UK had five turnovers during that stretch.

It’s understandable how Kentucky has come to play with the up-and-down focus of a YMCA pickup game.

UK had been pounding its SEC opponents by an average of 23.4 points per game. That’s the biggest scoring margin in the league over the past 20 seasons and among major conference teams, it’s second only to Duke in 1998-99, which averaged winning margins of 24.3 points.

And the Cats, who led for all but 92 seconds and never trailed against Mississippi State, have good reason to be confident.

When there’s a play to be made, De’Aaron Fox seemed to be in position to make it. Fox finished with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. In other games, most notably the 103-100 win over North Carolina, it has been Monk delivering the clutch shot.

Monk is part of a trio -- along with Fox and Bam Adebayo -- likely leading the charge as the next batch of Wildcats to hear their names called as NBA lottery picks after a season in Lexington.

But Kentucky would be better off playing like it doesn’t have the best talent. Arguably the two biggest shots of the game for UK came from unheralded players, who launched momentum-crushing 3-pointers within the flow of the offense.

Dominique Hawkins had the first one, when the Bulldogs had cut the deficit to four. Wenyen Gabriel, who had a season-best three 3-pointers, made his most critical 3 at the 7:31 mark to put the Cats back up 72-66 and kept it from being a one-possession game the rest of the way.

It shouldn’t have come down to that.

The eyes of the Commonwealth are always fixated on how the Cats might bring another national championship banner to hang in Rupp Arena. They’ll go a long way toward contending for another title if they can play with consistent focus.