Weekend picks: FSU beats Louisville in OT in weekend of pivotal games

It's an intriguing ACC matchup of high-paced offenses and one of the nation's most efficient defenses when Louisville comes to Tallahassee. For Florida State to hold court, the Seminoles can't let the Cardinals get a leg up on rebounds. (1:12)

Finally. Some momentum.

Missed Florida State’s matchup against a good North Carolina team in last week’s picks. But we’re winning again.

And we’re confident this will continue.

We’re also confident we just jinxed our short-lived success.

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 15-13

Jonathan Isaac (1) and 10th-ranked Florida State haven't lost at home this season. Melina Vastola/USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 Louisville at No. 10 Florida State, 2 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN: In its first game without Quentin Snider, sidelined “two to three weeks” with a hip injury, Louisville stumbled into a 21-12 deficit against Clemson on Thursday. Not the typical start for a Cardinals squad at the KFC YUM! Center. But Louisville regained its senses and eventually played the way Louisville, No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom.com, plays. The Cardinals blocked and altered shots at the rim. They snatched 47 percent of the available offensive rebounds and scored on putbacks. That’s the formula that cost Florida State in its lone blemishes this season (Temple, North Carolina). The Owls and Tar Heels attacked the rim the way Louisville attacked Clemson, and both retrieved nearly 50 percent of their missed shots against the Seminoles. But FSU ain’t Clemson. Dwayne Bacon and Jonathan Isaac guide a team that hasn’t lost in Tallahassee this season. Saturday, Louisville will wish it had Snider in the final minutes of this thriller.

Prediction: Florida State 85, Louisville 82 (overtime)

No. 14 Arizona at No. 3 UCLA, 4 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS: Sean Miller has compiled an impressive résumé in the national coach of the year race. He has helped Lauri Markkanen evolve into one of the best players in America. And he’s doing all of this without Allonzo Trier, who admitted this week to unknowingly ingesting a performance-enhancing substance, and Ray Smith, who retired after suffering his third ACL tear in the preseason. Markkanen hit a deep 3-pointer to help his squad retain its lead over USC on Thursday. He can do it all. But UCLA's TJ Leaf isn’t an easy matchup, either. Lonzo Ball leads this up-tempo Bruins attack, a unit that suffered its only loss of the season when Dillon Brooks hit the winner in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 28. The Bruins lead the nation in 3-point shooting, they boast one of America’s top big men in Leaf, the nation’s top point guard and a resilience that guided the team when it beat Kentucky in Lexington last month. That formula should help UCLA on any court the rest of the way.

Prediction: UCLA 86, Arizona 76

No. 24 South Carolina at No. 5 Kentucky, 6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN: South Carolina hasn’t lost since Sindarius Thornwell (18.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game) returned from a six-game suspension. The team’s current five-game win streak includes Wednesday’s victory over Florida. The Gamecocks are No. 1 on KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency ratings. No South Carolina opponent during this run, however, had the playmakers the team will see Saturday in Lexington. Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox know how to close the show. They’ll do it again this weekend.

Prediction: Kentucky 74, South Carolina 69

No. 7 West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2: Somehow, West Virginia lost to Oklahoma in Morgantown this week. The common trait between the two Big 12 teams that knocked off the Mountaineers? Both Oklahoma and Texas Tech committed turnovers on fewer than 20 percent of their possessions. In its four league victories, West Virginia saw opponents finish with turnover rates above 25 percent, a tally that includes Baylor’s 29-turnover loss the Mountaineers. But Kansas State has committed turnovers on 18.6 percent of its possessions in league play, and the Wildcats are connecting on 77 percent of their free throws heading into the visit from a WVU team with a proclivity for putting opponents on the free throw line. If Kansas State can control the rock, Bruce Weber’s team can win.

Prediction: Kansas State 86, West Virginia 82