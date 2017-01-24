Dennis Smith Jr. making unbelievable the norm for NC State

DURHAM, N.C. -- When NC State freshman forward Ted Kapita says he believes in the unbelievable, he's really just talking about teammate Dennis Smith, Jr.

The freshman point guard, who will likely be an NBA lottery pick, should he decide to come out after this season, scored a career-best 32 points during NC State's 84-82 win at Duke on Monday. It was the Wolfpack's first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

"The man, he believe in himself, he believe he can do anything. That's why he gave us that [effort]," said Kapita, who had his first double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. "We believe in him too. He's unbelievable."

That's the dilemma Smith has faced all season. When does he need to be unbelievable? The Wolfpack lean on him as much as any single player on any team in the nation. When he has struggled in games against Creighton, Illinois and, most recently, Wake Forest, the team has followed.

"I feel responsible for every game, whether we win or lose," Smith said. "I know it's a team effort, but a lot of it is going to be on me."

Smith is comfortable shouldering that load. He has learned the balance of how to take over a game yet keep his teammates involved.

During the final minutes Monday, Smith floated freely between giving up the big shot (his assist to Maverick Rowan for a 3-pointer with 1:57 made it a two-score game) and scoring baskets himself (his layup with 1:26 left gave the Pack a 79-73 advantage).

"There are times when somebody has to quiet the crowd," Smith said. "Sometimes, it's me. Sometimes, it's someone else. But at the time, it happened to be me, and I took what they gave me."

Smith was only the fourth visiting player in the past 10 seasons to score 30 or more at Cameron Indoor Stadium. That list includes Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson, who was the only other player to do so in a win. Colson had 31 points last season in the Irish's 95-91 victory.

The Wolfpack had dropped four of their past five games entering Monday. But NC State coach Mark Gottfried said Smith had a bounce during Sunday's practice that the rest of the team mirrored.

"He's kind of got that look in his eye sometimes, where you just can tell that he's going to play at a high level -- and pretty much has for us most of the time," Gottfried said. "Tonight, he was spectacular."

Smith wasn't focused on being special. The Fayetteville, North Carolina, native was more concerned about not letting his performance at Cameron Indoor Stadium resemble the one he had in Chapel Hill.

The Wolfpack traveled to North Carolina on Jan. 8 with Smith coming off a triple double -- 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists -- against Virginia Tech days before. But Smith was never a factor against the Tar Heels. He picked up three fouls in the first half and finished with 11 points and a season-high six turnovers in NC State's 107-56 loss.

Smith said that game might have sharpened the Wolfpack's focus for their road trip to the other marquee opponent on Tobacco Road.

"I know we didn't want a repeat of what happened at Carolina. That's the main thing," Smith said. "We only play them [Duke] once. We get Carolina again."

For all of the documented injuries that have wrecked Duke's rotation, NC State has had its share of juggling personnel too, which Gottfried said has made Smith's job more difficult.

Omer Yurtseven, a skilled 7-foot freshman center, was forced to miss the first nine games of the season for receiving extra benefits while playing for a Turkish club basketball team. Rowan, who led the team in made 3-pointers last season, missed seven games because of a concussion.

Even Kapita, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, missed the season opener while waiting to be cleared by the NCAA. He then stayed behind while the Wolfpack played three games in the Virgin Islands because school officials were afraid he'd have trouble getting back into the United States while paperwork with his student visa needed updating.

"The fact that we've lost some games has hurt [Smith] bad," Gottfried said. "A lot of pressure is on him, a lot of pressure. And he is just like me -- we're learning our team. He's learning our team."

As much as the Wolfpack believe Smith can make them great, he has the same belief that the team's season didn't need saving.

"We're better than what a lot of people think," Smith said. "A lot of people got down on us with a couple of losses. We never got down on each other. We believe in the team and believe in the staff, so we believe we can do great things this year."