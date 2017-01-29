Comeback victory shows it's too soon to count Duke out

C.L. Brown shares how Duke felt about its hectic week and what a comeback win over Wake Forest means for the Blue Devils moving forward. (0:51)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Duke haters have been feeling downright giddy about the team’s struggles this season. The Blue Devils had given them plenty of fodder, too. There was junior guard Grayson Allen’s suspension in late December, losses in three of four games entering Saturday's contest at Wake Forest and head coach Mike Krzyzewski's inability to instantly correct his team's wayward projection as he recovers after back surgery.

But the Duke detractors' celebrating should probably stop.

Not just because Duke halted its skid with an 85-83 victory over the Demon Deacons. Despite the Blue Devils' stumbles this season, with Krzyzewski essentially treating his rotation like a triage from all their injuries, they are still a very talented bunch. And if they figure it all out, they will be a very scary team in March.

Saturday’s victory over the Deacs -- in which Duke trailed the entire second half until Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left -- might be the moment the season changed course.

“As a team, we just got to keep knowing we’re a group of talented guys,” Allen said. “We’re good, but we just have to come together and be a good team. It’s having that belief, and I think we showed that belief in the second half, when we came together like that.”

Allen was heckled and booed virtually every time he touched the ball in the first half by the first sellout crowd at Wake Forest since the 2008-09 season. Allen kept the Devils' 10-point halftime deficit from getting worse; he scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half before Kennard dropped 30 in the second.

Kennard didn’t start against NC State in Monday’s 84-82 loss and didn’t get to touch the ball to attempt a game winner on Duke's last possession against the Wolfpack. He was back in the starting lineup against Wake Forest and got the shots that mattered, too.

Luke Kennard scored 34 points -- 30 after halftime -- as Duke rallied to win at Wake Forest. Lance King/Getty Images

And the Blue Devils figured out a way to play better offensively -- despite being banned from their locker room and forbidden to wear Duke apparel by Krzyzewski this week.

Freshman Jayson Tatum, who had taken more shots than any other Duke player in ACC play, had a season-low six attempts against the Deacons. The offense flowed through Kennard and Allen, and they delivered as veterans are supposed to.

Duke went back to its experience in using the fourth different starting lineup in the six games in which associate coach Jeff Capel has replaced Krzyzewski. Seniors Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones joined Allen and Kennard in that lineup, with Tatum the fifth starter.

The Blue Devils looked as if they understood what their roles were against Wake Forest more than they had in any recent game. Freshman Frank Jackson came off the bench with nine points, four assists and no turnovers.

Even sophomore Antonio Vrankovic, who hadn’t scored a basket since Dec. 3 against Maine, contributed because other frontcourt players were in foul trouble. He dunked a lob and made a deflection that led to a fast break.

It was the first true road victory for Duke. Jones said that was important for a team relying on so many young players.

“For them to feel that feeling of not only winning on the road, but fighting through adversity, we took a huge step today as a team,” Jones said.

The Blue Devils still have to figure things out defensively. Wake Forest got to the basket way too easily, outscoring Duke 26-16 in the paint. The Deacs shot 50 percent in the first half and, even when Capel turned to a zone defense on one possession, Duke still gave up a layup to Bryant Crawford.

But keep in mind that Krzyzewski is expected to return to the sideline this season. And the talent the Devils have is still deep.

They’ve conceded that freshman forward Harry Giles, who missed the first 11 games with a knee injury, will likely never be at full strength this season. But how many teams have a reserve with his skill set?

Giles was ranked No. 1 in the 2016 ESPN 100, which helped the Blue Devils’ class grab a No. 2 ranking by Recruiting Nation.

With all that talent complementing their veterans, the Blue Devils could be like Kentucky in 2013-14.

Three years ago, the Wildcats faced the same daunting questions and underwent the same public scrutiny. UK had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2013, led by power forward Julius Randle and point guard Andrew Harrison, who were both listed as the top players at their position. They were the preseason No. 1 and the favorite to cut down the nets before the season ever tipped.

A funny thing happened in the regular season. All that talent didn’t know how to mesh with just one basketball. The Wildcats lost 10 games before the tournament began and deserved the No. 8 seed they received.

Of course, that team came together just in the nick of time in March to run off five wins in the NCAA tournament before falling to Connecticut in the national title game.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone if Duke ends up doing the same thing.