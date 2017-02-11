What the committee got right (and wrong) with the early top 16 seeds

The NCAA tournament selection committee revealed its current top 16 seeds on Saturday. We presented our top 16 seeds on Friday.

Quick thoughts on the bracket reveal:

The four No. 1 seeds are clear unless or until a true ACC leader emerges. Gonzaga should be a little disappointed to be the fourth top seed. Once again, it’s all about quality wins (and not much nuance).

As we see on the court, the ACC and Big 12 have earned all kinds of respect. The Big Ten and SEC? Not so much. The Pac-12 was viewed pretty much down the middle (and not overvalued like last year).

My two misses -- Butler and Duke, in place of Wisconsin and Cincinnati -- were Nos. 17-18 on our board. For a month out from Selection Sunday, I’ll take it.

The Badgers and Bearcats can pretty much ignore the polls the rest of the way. Not enough quality wins for either, apparently.

I was a little surprised to hear Creighton mentioned as a “near miss.” The Blue Jays are 2-3 without Maurice Watson Jr.