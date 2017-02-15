How much does Kansas need Trae Young's commitment?

Five-star point guard Trae Young will announce his decision on Thursday, and it's looking like a two-horse race between Kansas and Oklahoma. How will Young's decision impact the class rankings?

Outside of Duke, Kentucky and perhaps Arizona, no school has recruited more effectively over the last four seasons than Bill Self and Kansas. The Jayhawks have had a top-nine recruiting class each year since 2013, and that doesn’t even account for the fact that neither Frank Mason IIInor Devonte' Graham, their current starting backcourt, were ranked in the ESPN 100 coming out of high school. Going back even further, Kansas has finished outside of the top 20 in the class rankings just twice since 2008.

But right now, the Jayhawks are slotted in at No. 23, with five-star forward Billy Preston and ESPN 100 guard Marcus Garrett in the fold.

Fortunately for Kansas, Young is set to announce his commitment this week -- and the Jayhawks are co-favorites along with Oklahoma. If Young pledges to Kansas, the Jayhawks would obviously move up several spots in the rankings, maybe even into the top 10. They would be one of just four programs with multiple five-star recruits in the 2017 class, joining Duke, Kentucky and Alabama.

If Young doesn’t pick Kansas, Self will have to put all his efforts into landing Trevon Duval, the top guard in 2017. The Jayhawks aren’t really involved with any other ESPN 100 prospects, so missing on both Young and Duval could keep the Jayhawks out of the top 20 classes for the first time since 2011.

The other two teams on Young’s list are Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Sooners aren’t ranked in the 40 recruiting classes right now, with four-star frontcourt players Brady Manek and Hannes Polla the lone two prospects committed. Lon Kruger had the No. 24 class in 2016 but hasn’t had another top-25 group since he took over in Norman in 2011. Young’s commitment would not only launch the Sooners into the 40, but it could get them into the top 25.

Brad Underwood and the Cowboys are the third wheel in this two-team battle, but the Cowboys are currently slotted at No. 34 and would push for a top 10 finish with a commitment from Young, although it’s unlikely he ends up in Stillwater.