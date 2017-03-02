Round-by-round court designs revealed for NCAA tournament

In less than two weeks, host sites across the country will be transformed into NCAA tournament venues.

On Thursday, the NCAA's official March Madness Twitter handle, in collaboration with Indianapolis-based marketing agency Section 127, unveiled how the different courts would be designed in each round (Although it appears they're keeping the Final Four's design under wraps for now).

Here's a sneak peek at what the #MarchMadness courts will look like this year! pic.twitter.com/CxAIAs4ALL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 2, 2017

The idea here is that as teams advance in the bracket, the court design advances them toward Phoenix, too. Regional round courts will include more elements and accents of the Final Four's logo and color scheme.

Which teams will be playing on which courts? We're about to find out.