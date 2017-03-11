Oregon vs. Arizona: Pac-12 tourney title and proximity in NCAAs at stake

Joe Lunardi explains what a win for Arizona or Oregon in the Pac-12 final would mean for their NCAA tournament seeding. (0:42)

LAS VEGAS -- Dana Altman initially dismissed the Selection Sunday implications of Saturday’s matchup between Oregon and Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena.

The winner could secure the highest seed in the Pac-12 and the right to remain in the West Region, while the loser -- and UCLA -- will likely play their NCAA tournament matchups in different regions due to seeding rules.

That’s a plus for the two Pac-12 programs in Saturday’s title game, both of which boast strong fan bases much closer to San Jose, California -- site of the West Regional -- than New York (East), Memphis, Tennessee, (South) and Kansas City, Missouri, (Midwest).

The West Region will likely feature projected top seed Gonzaga, if not the weakest of the No. 1 seeds in the eyes of the selection committee, certainly the most unscathed by comparable competition in its conference slate.

Altman stuck with old clichés about playing well wherever you are, until he recalled a sour NCAA tournament moment where location impacted the outcome.

“Location is important,” Altman said. “We played Wisconsin in Milwaukee [in 2014]. That wasn’t much fun. So, some of those things do matter. But you’ve got to go play the game, whoever you get matched up with, you’ve got to figure out a way.”

Location probably played a role in Arizona’s rise to the conference title game. Friday night's UCLA-Arizona matchup set a record for attendance at a single game in the Pac-12 tournament, with more than 19,300 people in T-Mobile Arena. More than 70 percent of those fans, it appeared, were in Arizona’s corner.

With Las Vegas just 300 miles from Phoenix, a hub for Arizona alumni, Wildcats fans have occupied barstools and patios along the Las Vegas Strip all week. They’ll flood T-Mobile Arena again for the title game Saturday.

A strong traveling entourage has a significant impact on the atmosphere for a team, an effect more difficult to duplicate far from home.

“We know that sick feeling going all the way to the East,” Arizona’s Kadeem Allen said. “Not really having all your fans with you. You know, with being in the West, it’s great for us. All our fans can travel with us. It just would be great for us.”

The Pac-12 has not sent a team to the Final Four since Ben Howland led UCLA to three consecutive Final Four appearances from 2006 to 2008. But UCLA, Arizona and Oregon -- by all accounts -- are capable of snapping that streak. The West Region could help the conference’s cause.

Gonzaga has lost just one game in four months. The Bulldogs possess a legit nine-man rotation, and they own wins against Florida, Iowa State, Saint Mary’s (three times) and Arizona. But they didn’t face the competition Oregon and Arizona encountered in Pac-12 play.

Based on the quality of teams at the top of the league and prospective positions in the NCAA tournament, the Pac-12 team in the West Region could inherit the most favorable path to Glendale, Arizona.

“I think it’s awesome for the Pac-12,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “We’ve got two really, really good teams playing, both had great seasons. ... Whoever wins the game, I would like to think we’d get the highest level of respect [from the selection committee].”

But a win won’t come without a fight. Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen has ended his shooting slump while carrying the Wildcats to the conference tournament title game. Oregon’s size and length have been problems for opponents all year, including the Arizona squad the Ducks defeated 85-58 in Eugene, Oregon, on Feb. 4.

“It’s a revenge game,” Allen said. “We’re gonna come in and put all our chips into that game and try to get the job done.”