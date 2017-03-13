UCLA spoofs 'This is SportsCenter' commercial

With their opening NCAA tournament game just four days away, the UCLA Bruins decided to throw it back to one of their program's greatest moments with a "This is SportsCenter" commercial spoof.

In the spot, coach Steve Alford walks into Tyus Edney's office and asks him to get some paperwork done in the next couple of days. After walking out, Alford returns to the office, where Edney has already finished the paperwork.

Edney is now the program's director of operations, but he might be better known as the player who hit the Bruins' game-winning shot against 8-seed Missouri in the second round of the 1995 NCAA tournament after Mizzou had taken a lead with 4.8 seconds to go. The Bruins would go on to win their 11th national title (and their first that wasn't won by a John Wooden-coached team).

After Alford leaves the office the second time, Edney remarks: "Still got it."

And the Bruins, led by freshman phenom Lonzo Ball, are hoping they also still have enough of "it" to fight for their first national title since that 1995 season.

UCLA opens its NCAA tournament play against 14-seed Kent State in Sacramento, California, on Friday.