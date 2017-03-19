Xavier executes perfect game plan, dominates Florida State

ORLANDO, Fla. -- On March 4, Xavier’s NCAA tournament hopes were hanging by a thread. The Musketeers were on a six-game losing streak and locked in a battle with last-place DePaul in the regular-season finale.

Two weeks and five wins later, Xavier is headed to the Sweet 16 after maybe the most impressive performance of the NCAA Tournament so far, a dominant 91-66 victory over Florida State.

Xavier entered Saturday with a disadvantage in personnel. Florida State was bigger, longer, deeper and playing a couple of hours from home. The Musketeers also had a freshman backup at the point guard spot since starter Edmond Sumner was lost for the season with a torn ACL in January.

So coach Chris Mack organized his game plan around a few key principles: playing zone defense to force Florida State to shoot jumpers; taking care of the ball so the Seminoles couldn’t get out in transition; and limiting Florida State’s second-chance opportunities.

Xavier went out and executed it to perfection. The Musketeers’ zone defense flummoxed Florida State, and the Seminoles consistently settled for outside jumpers despite shooting just 35.2 percent on the season. They hit their first 3-pointer of the game -- and then made just three of their next 20. Xavier had more second-chance points and more points off turnovers. And at the other end, the Musketeers had their best shooting night of the season, making 11 of 17 attempts (64.7 percent) from 3-point range.

This is the fourth Sweet 16 appearance for Xavier since 2010 under Mack.