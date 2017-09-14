        <
          Ellen to LaVar: Skip meals and maybe you can afford Lonzo's shoes

          5:02 PM ET
          Myron Medcalf
          If you want a pair of Lonzo Ball's high-priced shoes, you might want to skip a meal or two to save money, Ellen DeGeneres joked when the Los Angeles Lakers star and his father, LaVar Ball, were on her show Thursday.

          LaVar, who claims "you're not a Big Baller" if you can't afford his son's $495 ZO2s, said people need determination and discipline to come up with the cash to purchase a pair of ZO2s.

          "You gotta go work for that shoe," LaVar told DeGeneres.

          "Or not eat that day," she replied.

          Then, LaVar said people can "collect bottles for a year or two to get the shoe."

          DeGeneres laughed.

          She also ran through LaVar's extravagant statements about beating Michael Jordan in one-on-one and claiming his eldest son is better than Steph Curry. DeGeneres ended the show by giving Lonzo a giant painting that shows her dunking over the NBA rookie.

