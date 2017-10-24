West Virginia puts on the ritz for Big 12 media day

KANSAS CITY -- Bob Huggins is known for wearing pullover windbreakers and sweatsuits on the sideline during games.

But at Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday, the West Virginia head coach went formal. Huggins wore a bright yellow vest with a bow tie, and blue-and-yellow saddle-type shoes. The two West Virginia players that came to media day, Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr., also wore the bowties and shoes, but went with dark blue vests instead of the yellow.

Lots of talk among the schools that the Mountaineers are the "best-dressed" at #Big12MBB Media Day. #unanimous pic.twitter.com/1NclahjCYf — WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) October 24, 2017

Most players at media day were decidedly less fancy, wearing polos with the school’s logo on it or suits. .

“I just didn’t want to come in here the same way we came in last year, just with the regular West Virginia polo on,” Carter said. “I just wanted to throw a little spice to it.”

If Carter is to be believed, though, the players and their coach didn’t talk beforehand about the media day outfits.

“It was my idea,” Carter said. “I didn’t know what [Huggins] was going to wear. This was just me and Dax. We didn’t talk to him about it.”

Despite the attention, don’t expect Huggins to change his gameday attire.

“Absolutely not,” Huggins said when asked if the vest-and-bowtie combo would make an appearance during the season.