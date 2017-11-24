Luke Maye putting up historic numbers at UNC, proving he's no fluke

Luke Maye is North Carolina’s best player since Antawn Jamison.

OK, maybe that’s extreme hyperbole, but after Maye’s performance in the Tar Heels’ 87-68 win over Arkansas at the PK80 on Friday, the junior forward is putting up numbers Carolina hasn’t seen in more than 20 years.

Maye finished with a career-high 28 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, and five assists -- which tied a career high. It’s his third double-double of the season and he's scored 20 or more points in four of UNC's first five games. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Maye is now the first UNC player with 100 points and 50 rebounds in the team’s first five games since Jamison in 1996-97. Given that Jamison was a two-time All-American and the national player of the year in 1998, that’s a lofty comparison.

Arkansas had a difficult time trying to contain North Carolina forward Luke Maye, who finished with his third double-double of the season. Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Maye came out of nowhere to become North Carolina’s NCAA tournament savior last season. He had his first career double-double against Butler in the Sweet 16 and then scored 17 points and hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky to send the Tar Heels to the Final Four. But Maye was much quieter in the Final Four, scoring a combined two points in 23 minutes.

As a result, there remained some questions during the offseason. Was Maye’s second-weekend performance in the NCAAs a fluke? Was he ready to take the next step and become a consistent scoring option for North Carolina?

It’s only been five games, but Maye has addressed those concerns and more.

Maye has become a legitimate matchup problem for opposing defenses. Proof came during a stretch at the beginning of the second half on Friday. Maye scored after getting post position, came down and buried a 3-pointer, and then went off the dribble and dumped off an assist to Garrison Brooks for an easy finish. There aren’t many 6-foot-8, 240-pound power forwards that can flourish in those areas consistently.

Once Pittsburgh transfer Cameron Johnson suffered a torn meniscus earlier this month, forcing him to be sidelined until at least late December, North Carolina’s ability to generate half-court offense seemed like it could be a possible worry. Led by Maye, Roy Williams’ team hasn’t even missed a beat. The Tar Heels have scored at least 86 points in each game, and the inside-outside duo of Joel Berry and Maye has been among the most productive in the country.

It remains to be seen whether Maye keeps up his pace -- and no, he’s not Antawn Jamison -- but the early returns are positive and definitive. He’s certainly no fluke.