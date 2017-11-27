Michigan State shows off its depth in win over UNC

The No. 9 Tar Heels shoot less than 25 percent from the field and fall to the No. 4 Spartans 63-45 in the championship game of the "Victory Bracket" at the PK80 Invitational. (1:07)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two weeks ago, Tom Izzo blasted his team’s effort in a seven-point loss to Duke in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago.

Yeah, it was early then, and Izzo is too experienced to let one loss turn him into a pessimist. But his Michigan State Spartans don’t get pushed around.

Duke bullied them that night, grabbing a ridiculous 52 percent of their missed shots and using those second opportunities to pull away in the final minutes. The Blue Devils could win the ACC, they’re favored to win the national title, and they have Marvin Bagley III, a projected No. 1 pick in next summer’s NBA draft. But after that game, Izzo focused on his team’s lack of aggression.

On Sunday, however, Michigan State dominated North Carolina for 40 minutes in a 63-45 win in the championship game of the PK80’s Victory Bracket at the Moda Center, despite a subpar effort from Wooden Award candidate Miles Bridges and early foul trouble for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Not only did its grit return, but also Michigan State did it with depth, which is perhaps the most critical element of its pursuit for the Big Ten title.

The Tar Heels' Luke Maye entered the game averaging 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while connecting on 53 percent of his 3-point attempts. Against Michigan State, however, Maye resembled a chilly December night because of the relentless pressure of Xavier Tillman, Ben Carter, Nick Ward and Jackson.

They never left him. It was length he hadn’t encountered in Portland or during UNC’s previous games this season.

Maye missed all three of his 3-point attempts and finished 3-for-13 overall with eight points. Joel Berry II, the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four last season, finished 2-for-11.

Bridges, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, never looked right in Portland. In the first half Sunday, he drew his second foul with 12:34 to play. Still, without him for the remainder of the first half, Michigan State launched a 23-12 run stopped only by Berry’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

It wasn’t all good. Michigan State’s problems with turnovers continued. The Spartans committed 24. They entered the game committing turnovers on nearly one-fifth of their possessions.

Still, they entered halftime in control, despite challenges with their top two players because others -- such as Joshua Langford (23 points) -- rose in the moment.

Plus, North Carolina connected on just 23.3 percent of its shots in the first half, committed 11 turnovers and made just one of eight 3-point attempts. The Tar Heels entered the game connecting on 40.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

That’s why Sunday’s win is a great sign for a Michigan State squad that envisions its season ending with a Big Ten title and a lengthy stay in the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans faced the defending national champions on Sunday (albeit without last season’s length, athleticism or talent in the paint) and left the court with the definitive victory that eluded them two weeks ago in Chicago.