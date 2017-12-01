Michigan State's supporting cast separating Spartans from opponents

After the block from Jaren Jackson Jr., Cassius Winston lobs a pass up to Miles Bridges at the rim for a two-handed slam. (0:25)

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State has a lottery pick and All-American in Miles Bridges, but the Spartans might need their star less than any other elite team needs its star.

The Spartans can win when Bridges isn’t their best player, something not a lot of national championship contenders can say.

Joshua Langford had 17 points Thursday against Notre Dame, one of four Spartans in double figures. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Tom Izzo’s team showed that again Thursday, getting out to a huge first-half lead and then running away late in the second half for an 81-63 victory over fellow top-five team Notre Dame.

Bridges seemed the healthiest he has been since suffering an ankle injury against Stony Brook and missing No. 3 Michigan State’s PK80-opening win over DePaul. He finished two alley-oops, including one from Cassius Winston early in the first half over teammate Nick Ward. He went for 14 points on 15 shots Thursday to go with four assists. A healthy and productive Bridges takes Michigan State to a level only Duke and perhaps Kansas can reach, but the Spartans (6-1) are fine either way.

Joshua Langford has been Michigan State’s best scorer two games in a row, scoring 23 points in Sunday's win over North Carolina and then going for 17 points Thursday. He single-handedly made things difficult for Notre Dame’s defense in the first half, going past his defender when the No. 5 Irish (6-1) played man-to-man and burying pull-up, midrange jumpers when they went zone and failed to close out defensively.

Michigan State’s point guard play was the key heading into the season, and the combination of Winston and Tum Tum Nairn was terrific Thursday. Winston finished with 17 points and seven assists, while Nairn had five assists and one turnover in 14 minutes.

And then there’s the Spartans’ defense, which continues to be elite. It was dominant against North Carolina, and was the catalyst in Michigan State getting out to an early lead Thursday. Jaren Jackson made things difficult for Notre Dame’s leading scorer, Bonzie Colson, and the Spartans’ big-man depth controlled the glass.

Duke obviously beat Michigan State without Marvin Bagley III, but the Blue Devils wouldn’t have won their past three games if he was still out. Kansas would struggle if Devonte' Graham wasn’t at his best.

But Michigan State has shown -- in back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame -- it can dominate when its best player is not its best player.