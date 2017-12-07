        <
          Men's College Basketball Blog

          Montana hilariously tweets out fake play-by-play from its canceled game at UCLA

          6:22 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
          The Montana Grizzlies were supposed to play at No. 23 UCLA on Wednesday night, but wildfires in the area -- including one very close to campus that shut down the 405 freeway -- led school administrators to cancel the game. It was the right decision on UCLA's part, as there was no need to play a basketball game and add further congestion to an area dealing with an emergency situation.

          It did, however, leave the team's sports information director, Nic Hallisey, wondering what could have been.

          He woke up Thursday thinking he missed an opportunity to have some fun on social media. It would have been fun, he thought, to have tweeted some fake play-by-play showing a historic Montana win in one of college basketball's most famous arenas. But after drafting a few tweets, he decided to roll with it anyway.

          "I've seen some other teams have some fun on Twitter and I thought we could do the same," Hallisey said. "It gives fans an opportunity to look inside a college program."

          "Montana isn’t the center of the basketball world, so hopefully our fans had some fun with it."

          Below is a look at what most definitely did not take place at Pauley Pavilion last night.

          Congrats to the Grizzlies on this momentous fake upset.

