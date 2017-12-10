Florida turns to defense to beat Cincinnati, end three-game losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. -- At the under-eight-minute timeout Saturday against Cincinnati, Florida’s impressive start to the season was on the verge of complete collapse.

The win over Gonzaga, the close loss to Duke -- that all would have been forgotten.

Coming into the weekend on a three-game losing streak, the Gators found themselves down four with 7 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. They needed their seniors to step up -- and Chris Chiozza and Egor Koulechov obliged. Koulechov scored four straight to tie things up, and Chiozza scored the final six points of the game to help give Florida a 66-60 victory over Cincinnati.

It was a desperate statement, to ensure Florida’s season didn’t go from “most entertaining team in the country” to “most disappointing team in the country” in the span of two weeks.

“I didn’t even realize we had a three-game losing streak,” Gators head coach Mike White joked after the game. “I’m sure there’s a sense of relief. To go into a game like this and say, 'We gotta beat these guys because we can’t lose another one,' I don’t think our guys had that mentality, or we wouldn’t have played well. Did it provide additional urgency? Probably.”

Early in the season, Florida had the look of a top-five team. The Gators had experience, they had guards, they had shooters, and they defended. Then suddenly, it all went away.

A loss to Duke after getting out to an early lead wasn’t a cause for concern.

A 17-point home loss to Florida State? A different story.

Chris Chiozza scored 15 points -- including Florida's final six -- and added six assists as the Gators improved to 6-3. Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports

A home loss to Loyola-Chicago, whose previous best win this season was over 2-4 UNC Wilmington? Sound the alarm.

“We were really soft this past week,” Koulechov said.

That wouldn’t have worked against Cincinnati, notoriously one of the toughest teams in college basketball. The No. 17 Bearcats (7-2) were coming off their own loss, a road defeat at Xavier, their biggest rival. Both teams were hungry, and a similar effort Saturday would have sent Florida to its fourth consecutive defeat.

But Florida’s defense showed up Saturday. The Gators had given up more than a point per possession in each of their previous five games, including at least 1.10 PPP in four of their past five. On Saturday, Florida forced 21 turnovers and held Cincinnati to 0.89 points per possession.

Florida double-teamed Cincinnati’s post players on most of their paint touches, something White said the team had been working on for the previous 48 hours.

“It slowed Gary Clark down a little bit, Kyle Washington a little bit,” White said. “I thought we were really scrappy, flying around. Our rotations were pretty good, we got our hands on the basketball a bunch.”

Offensively, Florida wasn’t nearly as reliant on the 3-point shot. The main culprit in the Gators’ struggles the previous two games was their 8-for-44 effort from beyond the arc. Overall, the Gators came into the game shooting more than 24 3-pointers per game, but only attempted one shot from behind the arc in the first 10-plus minutes Saturday. They finished having attempted 15 3-pointers, their season low. Florida still shot 40 percent on those 15 shots, but was far more balanced offensively. The Gators attacked the rim, finishing in the paint and drawing fouls.

“We have so many people on the offensive end that can put the ball in the basket,” Chiozza said after the game. “We just talked about trying to get a good shot every possession. When a guy is going, we don’t mind him taking a tough shot. But we just really focused on not taking anything tough tonight.”

Suddenly, Florida has some positive momentum again. The Gators are now 6-3 and own two quality wins at neutral sites, over Gonzaga and Cincinnati. They face Clemson, James Madison and Incarnate Word -- all in the state of Florida -- before SEC play begins Dec. 30 against Vanderbilt. If they are 10-3 heading into a Jan. 2 showdown against Texas A&M, the non-conference struggles will be completely in the rearview mirror.

They’re certainly capable of playing like they did Saturday. The first two seasons under White, Florida ranked No. 5 and No. 14, respectively, in defensive efficiency at KenPom.com, and got under 30 percent of its points from behind the arc. Because the Gators play with three guards and stretch forward Koulechov together most of the time, it’s understandable that they’ve been perimeter-oriented this season.

But Saturday showed they can play like that -- and still be balanced on the offensive end, and really guard on the defensive end.

“We grew up a little bit tonight,” White said.

The next few weeks will show whether it's a true sign of Florida's improvement.