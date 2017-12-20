Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin visits Stephen F. Austin locker room after win

Twelve games into the season, Missouri already has two more wins than it did all of last season. It has been a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Cuonzo Martin, especially considering it has happened without celebrated freshman Michael Porter Jr.

For Martin, the Tigers’ 82-81 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday in Columbia, Missouri -- their 10th of the season -- was especially meaningful. After a late steal sealed a hard-fought win over the four-time defending Southland Conference champions, Martin did something he had never done in his 10 seasons as a head coach: He visited the other team’s locker room after the game.

Martin made it clear how much he respected the Lumberjacks and coach Kyle Keller.