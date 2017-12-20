        <
          Men's College Basketball Blog

          Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin visits Stephen F. Austin locker room after win

          2:14 AM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
          Twelve games into the season, Missouri already has two more wins than it did all of last season. It has been a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Cuonzo Martin, especially considering it has happened without celebrated freshman Michael Porter Jr.

          For Martin, the Tigers’ 82-81 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday in Columbia, Missouri -- their 10th of the season -- was especially meaningful. After a late steal sealed a hard-fought win over the four-time defending Southland Conference champions, Martin did something he had never done in his 10 seasons as a head coach: He visited the other team’s locker room after the game.

          Martin made it clear how much he respected the Lumberjacks and coach Kyle Keller.

