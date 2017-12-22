Weekend lookahead: Blue bloods arrive hungry in New Orleans

No city in America has a finer tradition of celebrating “fat and happy” than New Orleans. It will have to change course a bit this weekend with the arrival of some college blue bloods who aren’t particularly interested in that lifestyle at the moment.

In one of the nonconference calendar’s final high-profile, neutral-court events, a staple that has served hoops fans well this year, the city will host a doubleheader on Saturday featuring No. 5 North Carolina vs. Ohio State and No. 7 Kentucky vs. UCLA. The Tar Heels and Bruins are both in need of some good vibes heading into the holiday weekend.

Roy Williams chewed up his Tar Heels this week for their “fat and happy” attitudes heading into a midweek game against a Wofford team that had never beaten a ranked opponent before Wednesday night. The Terriers pulled off the season’s biggest upset thus far with a good shooting night. North Carolina, meanwhile, was willing to settle for outside shots against a much smaller opponent. That puts the team firmly in William’s doghouse this weekend.

Luke Maye will look to bounce back after a poor shooting night in the loss to upstart Wofford. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina will get a chance to respond against Ohio State, a team that is starting to get comfortable under first-year coach Chris Holtmann. The Buckeyes have won their past five games, thanks in large part to junior small forward Keita Bates-Diop, who has shot 60 percent from the field and missed only one free throw in the month of December.

A bounce-back effort for North Carolina would render this week’s loss an interesting footnote in a solid start to the season for the defending champs. If they struggle, though, the Tar Heels could enter ACC play with questions about the depth of this season’s scoring options and what answers they can present when Luke Maye or Joel Berry suffers some inevitable slow nights, as both did in the loss to Wofford.

UCLA (8-3) barely avoided a similar fate Tuesday night, when it squeaked past South Dakota to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bruins’ only two wins against major programs to date have come against middling Georgia Tech and foundering Wisconsin.

Steve Alford’s short bench leaves him with a team that looks tired as the end of December approaches. The Bruins gave up a 15-point lead in an overtime loss to Michigan two weeks ago and never really got going against Cincinnati a week later. They nearly gave up another double-digit lead to South Dakota this week. In short, they’re in a need of a serious pick-me-up.

Unfortunately for Alford & Co., Kentucky comes to New Orleans fresh off its most impressive performance of the season. Not only did the Wildcats hold off Virginia Tech last Saturday, they did so by flexing their long-range shooting muscles in a way that adds a new dimension to their offense.

Freshman guard Hamidou Diallo has scored at least 19 points in each of his past four games for the Wildcats. He’s part of a young group that is finding its stroke from beyond the arc. If it remains a strength, the long ball could open up a lot of options on offense for the Cats -- and that could push them back into the higher tier of national title contenders as they continue to mature.

Others worth watching

Miami: The Hurricanes head to Hawaii for Christmas. Based on the way they’ve played defense in December, no one else at the Diamond Head Classic on Oahu should seriously threaten their undefeated record heading into ACC play. The tournament format -- Miami will play three times in four days, starting with a game against host Hawaii at 7 local time on Friday night (an hour after midnight on the East Coast) -- will be an interesting test to see how the team responds to a tough travel schedule and short turnarounds. That experience might come in handy at the end of the season.

Blue-chip battle: Putting Mo Bamba and Collin Sexton on the same floor should provide a few opportunities to wake up the neighbors by yelling at your television Friday night. Bamba has had some growing pains at Texas, but the potential for more dunks like the one he threw down against VCU earlier this month make it easy to see why there is so much excitement around the 7-footer in Austin. Alabama's Sexton, the SEC’s leading scorer, has had some jaw-dropping plays of his own this year. The probability of some buzzworthy moments coming from their meeting in Birmingham is high.

Manek attack: It’s understandably hard to look past burgeoning superstar Trae Young when watching Oklahoma, but take the time to appreciate fellow freshman Brady Manek, if you can; the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter played a big role in the Sooners’ upset of Wichita State last week. Manek again will provide an important option for Oklahoma’s offense against Northwestern’s re-energized defense Friday night. If Young and Manek continue to develop chemistry in Norman, the rest of a deep Big 12 league this year could be in trouble.