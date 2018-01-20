What's wrong with suddenly skidding Wichita State?

Wichita State started the week with a 15-2 record and ranked No. 7 in the nation. Now, after back-to-back losses at SMU and Houston, the Shockers are left wondering what exactly has gone wrong.

To be sure, the Mustangs and the Cougars are quality opponents, both of whom were highly conscious that they were playing games that will likely be crucial to their NCAA tournament hopes. In this sense, Wichita State's bad news could yet turn out to be good news for the American Athletic Conference.

Nevertheless, Gregg Marshall's team was expected to be better than this now that Markis McDuffie has come back from his stress fracture. Instead, the Shockers are falling further behind Cincinnati in the conference title race, not to mention seeing their projected NCAA tournament seed fall.

So what went wrong?

Gregg Marshall's Wichita State squad has dropped two straight conference games. John Glaser/USA Today Sports

The Shockers have been surprisingly average on defense

The main issue with Marshall's team isn't necessarily what mattered in Saturday's outing. The loss to Houston was a bit of a slugfest (the Cougars won 73-59 in a 71-possession game), but on the season as a whole WSU has allowed American opponents to score 0.97 points per possession.

That's not a terrible number by any means, but it's a far cry from what the aforementioned Bearcats have allowed in conference play (0.82). What's particularly surprising about Wichita State's performance on defense is that we saw essentially this same group of players play exceptionally well on that side of the ball a year ago.

In American play, Wichita State has allowed opponents to convert 48 percent of their 2s, a figure that's significantly higher than what we saw from this defense a year ago in conference play. Sure, that was a different conference (the Missouri Valley), but the trend has been unmistakable. In their loss to SMU, the Shockers allowed Shake Milton to go 6-for-8 inside the arc on his way to a 33-point outing.

The one thing that has stayed the same from year to year has been the Shockers' dominance on the defensive glass. This has been the best defensive rebounding team in American play by a wide margin, but, as we've seen, that hasn't been enough.

McDuffie may still be rounding into form

Since returning from his stress fracture, the 6-foot-8 junior has played in eight games (Marshall is still bringing him off the bench), and, for the most part, McDuffie has looked like his usual self. The one exception to that, however, has been playing time.

McDuffie is averaging just 17 minutes a game since his return, and the Shockers could use more of him than that. Last season, he started 27 games and powered Wichita State past Illinois State in the MVC tournament title game with an 11-of-11 performance at the line. As he gets back up to speed, it's reasonable to expect that we'll see improvement from Wichita State. Certainly the Shockers are going to need McDuffie in their two matchups against Cincinnati.

The good news: Shamet and Frankamp are still Shamet and Frankamp

In the loss at Houston, Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp shot a combined 2-of-10 from outside the arc. That definitely contributed to the Shockers' dismal showing on offense, but fans in Wichita can take solace in the fact that, over the long haul, this is a backcourt that will score points.

Even counting their off day, Shamet and Frankamp have combined to make 44 percent of their 3-pointers this season. Accuracy from the perimeter is the strength of Marshall's current offense, and Wichita State has multiple scoring options from deep. (I see you, Austin Reaves.) This has still been the league's best offense in American play, one that has scored 1.15 points per trip.

Two-game losing streaks are never fun for a top-10 team. Still, if Wichita State merely plays to its potential on defense and gets McDuffie up to speed, this group can look a lot more like the "old" Wichita State in a hurry. Keep an eye on the Shockers.