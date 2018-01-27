Trae Young kept in check as Alabama and Collin Sexton shine

Trae Young's 17 points and 8 assists aren't enough to help to Sooners overcome the Crimson Tide's tough defense. (0:47)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Trae Young was incredulous.

“Kept me in check?” Oklahoma’s star point guard asked, repeating the reporter’s question in disbelief.

Eyes wide, eyebrows raised, head half-cocked, it was as if he hadn’t scored a bucket, when in fact he’d found the bottom of the net six times. He had just finished with a tidy 17 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds. All in all, it was an efficient afternoon for the freshman.

But in Young's world, where 30-point games are a matter of routine -- he’s already had seven of them, including a 48-point night at Oklahoma State a week ago -- what happened on Saturday in Tuscaloosa was akin to him being kept in check. The most prolific scorer in Division I, who entered the weekend averaging 30.3 points per game, was held to fewer than 20 points for the first time since the season opener against Omaha two-and-a-half months ago.

No. 12 Oklahoma lost to unranked Alabama on the road 80-73, and in a battle of freshman point guards with lottery-pick potential, Young yielded the floor to the Crimson Tide’s Collin Sexton.

It wasn’t that Sexton was markedly better statistically -- he had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists -- it was how he did it. While Young’s game was built on finesse and cunning, Sexton was all speed and power and force of will. When the freshman from Mableton, Georgia, wanted to get to the rim, there was nobody who was going to stop him, including Young, whom he muscled past in the paint more than a few times for easy buckets.

Young didn’t score his first points of the game until the 8:27 mark in the first half. Thirteen seconds later, Sexton drilled a 3-pointer to build on Alabama’s lead.

Entering the game, Alabama coach Avery Johnson asked Sexton to go against Young and try to “put him under duress.” Their plan, Johnson said, was to wear Young down, making him work on both ends of the court. And Sexton did just that, playing such tight off-ball defense that it appeared at times as if he were wearing Young’s No. 11 jersey.

“Collin was a stud there when we were trying to make Trae Young play defense,” Johnson added.

Alabama's Collin Sexton held his own, and then some, against Oklahoma's Trae Young on Saturday. Butch Dill/AP

Sexton wasn’t alone, of course. He and 6-foot-7 “point forward” Herbert Jones gave Young everything they had on defense. Johnson said that typically they’ll throw out three or four different looks each game defensively. Against Oklahoma, he said that number was closer to seven.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger called it a great battle of “two of the premier [point guards], without question, in the country.”

Young, for his part, kept his composure. Before playing Kansas earlier in the week, he’d promised to make adjustments to his game and didn't take a single 3-pointer in the first half Tuesday. So maybe Saturday was simply an extension of his desire to better “manage the game.”

After scoring just five points in the first half, Young went on a run in which Oklahoma took the lead with just under 16 minutes remaining. At one point, he made a 3-pointer and turned to the Alabama student section that had lustily booed him before the game and held his index finger to his lips to say, “Shh.”

But in the final 11 minutes, Young didn’t score a point. Sexton, meanwhile, hit two jumpers to help lift Alabama (14-7) to a résumé-building win for the NCAA tournament.

To be fair, though, all of the focus -- from the crowd to the defense to the entire national narrative -- was on Young, who is considered the front-runner for player of the year.

“That’s something I’ve had to mature at,” Young said of the constant pressure he has faced. “I’ve matured throughout the season and just taken it game by game. Now I’m at the point where I need to make the right play -- the right play, don’t try to force anything. And I’m getting better at that.”

After the game, Johnson called Young one of the best players in college basketball in several years. When the Tide didn’t get three players on him, Johnson said he made them pay.

“He’s a great player,” Johnson said. “But also, we love our guy. Collin was terrific tonight on so many different levels. He posted up, made plays at the basket, got his teammates involved. I loved the balance of his game today.

“I know that kid gets a lot of credit, but we love our guy.”

That kid -- Young -- deserves the credit. His scoring speaks for itself.

But in Tuscaloosa, for one afternoon at least, he was kept in check.

Young played well, but Sexton and Alabama were better.