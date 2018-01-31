Oklahoma, Kentucky among teams still figuring things out

Tuesday night featured college basketball's greatest mysteries, a collection of squads that confirmed their place among the teams we haven't figured out yet.

Yes, Oklahoma beat Baylor in Norman, but the Sooners needed a 44-point effort from Trae Young to beat a squad that lost at Florida -- more on the Gators later -- by 21 on Saturday.

On the same night, Kentucky's Quade Green skated through a trio of Vanderbilt defenders in overtime to score the game-winning bucket, three days after his team went to West Virginia and left with a victory.

Oklahoma and Kentucky top a list of programs who've demonstrated their promise and calamity in recent weeks. We still have questions about them and others.

Oklahoma: Well, the Sooners have Young, the smooth superstar and Wooden Award favorite. That helps. He recorded 44 points in Tuesday's 98-96 win over a top-50ish Baylor team and finished 6-for-11 from the 3-point line. But the formula is clear now: If you have a defender or a pair of players athletic and savvy enough to stick to Young like a stamp, you have a chance to stall this Oklahoma offense and expose its vulnerable defense.

Young connected on fewer than 40 percent of his field goal attempts in four of his team's five losses. And that has been the focus. Have teams found the secret to stopping Trae Young?

This Oklahoma squad is 89th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, allowing opponents to make 36 percent of their 3-point attempts and 49 percent of their shots inside the arc. The Sooners have surrendered 80 points or more in their past six games. The gap between Oklahoma when Young is hot and when he's contained or cold is vast.

Against stronger competition, Oklahoma will continue to struggle if it fails to run opponents off the 3-point line -- Baylor finished 15-for-29 from beyond the arc on Tuesday -- and produce more consistent defense from Young and his supporting cast.

Quade Green's layup with five seconds layup allowed No. 21 Kentucky to escape an eight-win Vanderbilt team. Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: That Kentucky team that traveled to Morgantown on Saturday and left with an 83-76 win over West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge looked like a squad that might make a run in March. The Wildcats grabbed 55 percent of their missed shots and overcame 16 turnovers to win in one of college basketball's most hostile venues.

Facing an eight-win Vanderbilt team on Tuesday in Lexington, however, the Wildcats failed to seize control until Green recorded the game-winning bucket in overtime. But take another look at the shot before Green's game-winner.

Vanderbilt's Clevon Brown scored on a putback off Saben Lee's missed 3-pointer to tie the game. The Wildcats didn't box out. They just stood there, baffled while Brown snatched the rock. That was an effort play. That wasn't coaching; wasn't personnel. They just didn't fight for a critical rebound, and the lazy display nearly sent the game to a second overtime.

Kentucky has multiple five-star prospects. But its inconsistency is reminiscent of the 2013-14 squad that didn't find a rhythm in the NCAA tournament. Maybe the Wildcats will repeat that feat and do their best work in March. But this young squad is an evolving quagmire. You just wonder if they'll have enough time to find themselves before the postseason begins.

Florida: In the PK80 tournament in Portland, Oregon, Florida seemed capable of winning the SEC and competing for a spot in San Antonio. The Gators scored 111 points in their double-overtime win against Gonzaga and nearly knocked off Duke two days later.

That was November. And we're still not sure if we can trust these Gators yet.

They entered Tuesday's matchup against Georgia with a 9-2 record in their previous 11 games, including Saturday's 21-point win over Baylor in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

But Georgia, led by Yante Maten's 20 points, beat Florida by 12 to secure a significant win for its NCAA tournament hopes.

The Gators will look like SEC kings (see: 66-64 win at Kentucky on Jan. 20) one game and the squad we saw on Tuesday the next.

Their problems? The Gators lack an elite defense and their shooters don't create much offense around the rim. So if the 3-pointers aren't falling and they're forced to do work inside the arc, they're a far more vulnerable assembly without a strong defense to back them.

Florida is intriguing and, at times, dangerous. But the squad is also limited and unpredictable.

North Carolina: We all knew UNC would change after losing America's most ferocious frontcourt following a run to its third national championship under Roy Williams. Luke Maye and a collection of young big men offered no guarantees for this season's squad.

But personnel challenges have produced a greater threat to UNC's success than post presence.

Joel Berry II missed time with a hand injury suffered when he punched a wall while playing video games with a teammate. Cameron Johnson, a grad transfer from Pittsburgh, missed 11 games with a knee injury.

Theo Pinson missed the bulk of Tuesday's loss at Clemson after he hurt his hip and shoulder early in the game. And Jalek Felton has been suspended by the school and cannot participate in university activities, the team announced on Tuesday.

Although UNC lost some of its talented big men, it remains one of the nation's top offensive rebounding units. But the Tar Heels continue to surrender an abundance of open looks from the 3-point line, a weakness Clemson exploited when it recorded a 15-for-30 clip from beyond the arc.

Johnson's 32-point effort (career-high) helped UNC close a double-digit gap. But it wasn't enough.

Down the stretch, the Tar Heels seemed fatigued.

They've now lost three in a row and might suffer from additional depth challenges in the coming weeks.