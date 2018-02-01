With five losses in six games, what is wrong with West Virginia?

It was lining up perfectly for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers were off to a 15-1 start and were set to regain the services of Esa Ahmad, last season's second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder who missed the first half of the season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. They were ranked No. 2 in the country.

Things haven't exactly gone as planned.

West Virginia was run out of Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, losing 93-77 to Iowa State. It was the first time the Mountaineers have given up 90-plus points since March 2013 -- when they were careening toward a 13-19 finish -- and it's the second-most points allowed by West Virginia since Bob Huggins took over in 2008.

The Mountaineers have now dropped five of their past six games, and their hopes of competing for a Big 12 title are a distant memory.

The issue with West Virginia the past four seasons -- since Huggins installed the "Press Virginia" system -- has been when the Mountaineers are unable force turnovers. They have ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in each of those four seasons in defensive turnover percentage, and when they created live-ball turnovers and got easy baskets, they were tough to beat. But when they didn't force turnovers, the half-court offense wasn't effective enough to win games.

For the first couple of months this season, the team seemed a bit different. Jevon Carter was able to get into the lane against most defenders, and he was surrounded by guys who could make shots: James Bolden, Daxter Miles and Lamont West. Throw in the return of Ahmad, and Huggins had some players who could keep the offense moving when things slowed down.

No. 15 West Virginia is feeling glum, as its normally stifling defense hasn't been on point the past six games. Charlie Neibergall/AP

It hasn't been nearly enough, though -- and the guys who were making shots early in the season are struggling from beyond the arc.

So we're back to the same problems that have been ailing West Virginia for a few seasons now. When the Mountaineers don't make shots, they can't set up their pressure. When they can't set up their pressure, they don't force turnovers. When they don't force turnovers, they don't get easy baskets. It's not an enjoyable cycle.

Looking at the five recent losses, a couple of things are becoming clear. Defensively, the Mountaineers aren't forcing turnovers. In each of its first 16 games, West Virginia forced turnovers on at least 20 percent of its opponents' possessions. The Mountaineers have failed to hit that mark three times in the five losses that followed, with another loss at 20.1 percent. On Wednesday, they forced only eight turnovers and scored only 11 points off turnovers.

West Virginia isn't making shots from the perimeter, either. The Mountaineers are 42-of-132 from 3-point range in the five recent losses, a 31.8 percent clip. That's below their season average of 33.6 percent -- which was good enough for only No. 237 nationally.

Their offensive rebounding is usually another major strength. While that hasn't completely gone away in the past three weeks, it hasn't provided an edge -- because they're giving up just as many opportunities at the other end. Kentucky grabbed more than 55 percent of its misses, and Iowa State grabbed 41.7 percent.

When it's all clicking, West Virginia is capable of running teams off the floor. In the midst of this losing stretch, the Mountaineers obliterated Texas by 35. Carter had 22 points and eight assists, and Bolden hit five 3-pointers. West Virginia made 52.2 percent of its 3-pointers, grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and forced 15 turnovers.

So the Mountaineers didn't suddenly forget how to play.

They just haven't done it consistently since Big 12 play began. They've blown double-digit second-half leads three times in the past six games. Since taking a 15-point lead at halftime against Kentucky on Saturday, the Mountaineers have been outscored 143-105 in their past three halves of basketball.

On the plus side, West Virginia now gets to go home for three of its next four games -- with a road game against Trae Young and Oklahoma in the mix.

Even with similar issues the past few seasons, Huggins has still led West Virginia to two Sweet 16 appearances in the past three years.

And this team can still get there -- but it has to figure out how to make Press Virginia effective again.