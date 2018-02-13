Let Mike Gundy sax up your Valentine's Day

Struggling to find that perfect last minute Valentine's Day gift? Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, and his saxophone, have some advice for all those hopeless romantics out there. How about some hoops?

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Our tickets are cheaper

Than dinner for two!



— Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018

The Cowboys' hoops team, with recent ranked wins over Kansas and West Virginia, host Kansas State Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN App).