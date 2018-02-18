Kansas' wild win sets up a huge week in the Big 12

No. 13 Kansas finishes the second half on a 19-3 run in what was a close game against No. 20 West Virginia, and the Jayhawks earn a 77-69 win. (0:59)

What a big Saturday night it turned out to be for Kansas.

Early in the evening, things looked shaky for the Jayhawks. They trailed West Virginia by double digits in the second half at home, and the possibility of losing an unheard-of fourth game at Allen Fieldhouse this season was real.

More importantly -- considering they entered the day a game behind Texas Tech -- a loss would damage their chances in the Big 12 race as they pursue their 14th consecutive conference title, something coach Bill Self would rather his team not focus on, but it's something that is perpetually thrown at the Jayhawks, especially this season.

By the end of the night, things were much rosier. The Jayhawks pulled off an impressive come-from-behind win over the Mountaineers and pulled even with the Red Raiders, who dropped a tough road contest at Baylor.

Devonte' Graham and the Jayhawks pulled even with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings Saturday. Kansas will visit Texas Tech on Feb. 24. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

That sets up a huge week for both the No. 13 Jayhawks (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) and the No. 7 Red Raiders (22-5, 10-4) in relation to the Big 12 race. The teams are tied for first and will meet Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, with College GameDay in tow. It will be the biggest game of the season to date for both squads.

After they fell behind by as many as 12 points to the Mountaineers on Saturday and trailed by eight with less than four minutes remaining, things looked bleak for Kansas. Thanks to some clutch shooting, some aggressive play down the stretch -- 13 of their last 19 points came on layups, dunks or free throws -- and a little Phog magic, they were able to close the game on a 19-3 run and escape with a 77-69 victory.

Frustrated West Virginia fans -- and coach Bob Huggins, who was ejected in the final seconds -- will certainly point to the free throw discrepancy (Kansas shot 35, while the Mountaineers attempted just two) as helpful to the Jayhawks. That certainly didn't hurt, and it's impossible to ignore: The plus-33 edge is Kansas' largest ever against a Big 12 opponent. Regardless, the Jayhawks are able to control their fate in the league race again.

"It keeps us in a position to play for something," Self told reporters afterward. "It was big for our guys' confidence, probably."

Texas Tech ran into a rising Baylor squad, one that has played its way into a tournament spot if the field were selected today, according to bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Winners of five straight, including one over Kansas, the Bears (17-10, 7-7) are at .500 in league play and will be a tough team for every opponent down the stretch.

The Red Raiders had some tough luck as well, losing their top player -- guard Keenan Evans -- to a toe injury that kept him out for the entire second half. Texas Tech coach Chris Beard didn't know the full extent of the injury following the game, and it'll be something to watch as the week goes on.

Still, Tech nearly pulled off the road win. Despite trailing by seven late in the first half, the Red Raiders turned it into a back-and-forth affair in the second half and even led with less than two minutes to go before a Terry Maston jumper gave the Bears a one-point lead. Texas Tech didn't score again, and Baylor pulled off the 59-57 victory.

Beard's squad, which has been the most eye-opening team in the Big 12 this season and one of college basketball's best stories, is looking to make its own history, searching for its first Big 12 championship. A win on Saturday over the Jayhawks would go a long way toward getting the Red Raiders closer to that. Plus, it becomes more urgent following the loss to Baylor.

What both outcomes on Saturday illustrated is something that has long been established this season: The Big 12 is deep and difficult this season. Whichever team comes out on top will have earned it.

With four games to go -- and one big one on Saturday in Lubbock -- it's basically a two-horse race between the Jayhawks and the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has a couple days to regroup before traveling to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State on Wednesday, while the Jayhawks must make the quick turnaround for a Big Monday clash with Trae Young and a struggling Oklahoma squad -- perhaps at just the right time for Kansas.

On a Saturday of good fortune for the Jayhawks, Self wisely noted, "If you don't take care of business, it doesn't mean much tonight."