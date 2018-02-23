Weekend lookahead: Kansas closing in on another Big 12 title

History is on the line for the Jawhawks as they look to clinch at least a share of their 14th consecutive Big 12 title, but they will have to earn it on the road in Lubbock against the No. 6 Red Raiders. (0:59)

Lost in all the Trae Young hoopla over the past month or so is the fact the Kansas Jayhawks are on pace to win yet another Big 12 regular-season title.

Fourteen in a row to be exact.

Yes, while Young's up-and-down season with tumbling Oklahoma has consumed the league's headlines, the No. 8 Jayhawks (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) have quietly been taking care of business and shaping themselves into championship form as tournament time nears.

And with three games left in the regular season, a win over No. 6 Texas Tech (22-6, 10-5) in Lubbock on Saturday (4:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) would give the Jayhawks a two-game lead over the Red Raiders in the league standings and guarantee that Kansas would earn at least a share of the Big 12 title.

A 14th straight regular-season conference championship would give the program that seems to have everything the NCAA record for consecutive conference titles, which Kansas currently shares with UCLA.

"Of course we have a chance obviously to clinch a tie in Lubbock," Kansas coach Bill Self said during the Big 12 coaches' teleconference Thursday. "The reality of it is, is if we don't play well and do that, we bring other teams into play -- not only Texas Tech, West Virginia, but also K-State's in the game. Certainly we've got to do our job. We need to go down there and play our best."

Right now, it seems as if the Jayhawks are doing just that.

Kansas has won three straight and four of its past five. The first in this current win streak came against a scrappy Iowa State team that might have 14 losses, but three of the Cyclones' four Big 12 wins have come against then-ranked opponents (Texas Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma).

The Jayhawks followed that by taking down West Virginia this past Saturday -- somewhat controversially with a 35-2 advantage in free throws -- and are fresh off a masterful 104-74 win over Oklahoma, in which the Jayhawks reduced Young's game to rubble (he scored a career-low 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting).

It was a game in which Kansas showed the country just how balanced and powerful it can be on offense, as all five starters scored in double figures, with guards Devonte Graham and Malik Newman scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively.

But Saturday poses an entirely different threat to Kansas' title hunt. The last time these two teams played, in early January, Texas Tech never trailed inside Allen Fieldhouse and won 85-73.

This time, the teams are moving in opposite directions. While Kansas has won three straight, Texas Tech has dropped its past two, to Baylor and Oklahoma State, who have lost a combined 17 conference games this season. To make matters worse, Red Raiders star guard Keenan Evans is day-to-day because of a toe injury.

It'll be tough keeping Evans off the court Saturday, and we'll see whether the Jayhawks can keep their emotions in check inside United Supermarkets Arena.

Kansas can set an NCAA record by securing its 14th straight regular-season conference title. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Other teams to watch this weekend:

No. 3 Villanova at Creighton (2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Fox)

The Wildcats (25-3, 12-3 Big East) had a bumpy start to February, losing two of their first three games, but they've bounced back with two straight wins. This short win streak started with a huge 95-79 win over No. 4 Xavier last week. After a rout of DePaul on Wednesday -- and with a pair of wins over Xavier -- Villanova controls its fate in the Big East with three regular-season games left.

But that doesn't mean Villanova can relax this weekend against Creighton (19-9, 8-7).

Sure, Villanova is fighting for its fifth straight Big East championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but road conference games late in the season can be tricky. Still, the Bluejays already lost by 20 to Villanova this season, have lost three of their past four and will face a Wildcats team that appears to have even more offense with the return of guard Phil Booth from a broken hand.

No. 1 Virginia at Pittsburgh (4 p.m. ET, Saturday, ESPNU)

You might not like how the Cavaliers (25-2, 14-1 ACC) play, but there's no denying they've been the country's most consistent team. Virginia has already clinched the regular-season ACC title and the top seed in next month's conference tournament. The Cavaliers are also No. 1 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and second in the RPI.

Saturday is a road game for the team vying for the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament, but Pittsburgh (8-21, 0-16) is the worst team in the ACC and has lost 16 straight games. Six of the Panthers' past eight losses have been by double digits, with an average point differential of 22.8.

Virginia, which has won 17 of its past 18, is on its way to a No. 1 seed and, according to the BPI, has a 98.7 percent chance to win Saturday.

Why watch? Well, if you want to know what extremely efficient basketball looks like, there's no one better than Virginia.

Syracuse at No. 5 Duke (6 p.m. ET, Saturday, ESPN)

It has been eight years since Duke won at least a share of the regular-season ACC crown, but a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament is still very much in play for the Blue Devils (23-5, 11-4). They'll continue that quest this weekend at Cameron Indoor against Syracuse (18-10, 7-8), which is currently clinging to a No. 12 seed, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Both teams have dabbled in inconsistency this season, but Syracuse hasn't found much of a rhythm at all since the start of the new year: The Orange lost four in a row, then won three straight, and now have dropped four of their past seven games. On the flip side, Duke is finding its groove, winning four straight, including three by double digits.

Duke's Grayson Allen has scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The interesting thing about that groove is that the Blue Devils have done it without freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III. Bagley, who is averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, hasn't played since Duke's Feb. 8 loss at North Carolina because of a knee injury.

Not only has Duke won four straight without Bagley, but senior guard Grayson Allen has looked like a Wooden Award contender in the process, averaging 23.8 points during the span.

"It's a day-to-day thing. Marvin has a problem or else he would play," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Wednesday. "He's getting better. The thing is, it's not a structural problem. But if we weren't concerned about him having more injury, he'd play. He's not ready. He's getting closer. I don't know when it'll happen. I'm not going to push him."

No. 12 Auburn at Florida (8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, SEC Network)

Talk about a tale of two programs. Auburn (24-4, 12-3) was flirting with a No. 1 seed last week and is one win -- or a Tennessee loss -- from clinching its first regular-season SEC title since 1999. The Gators (17-11, 8-7) were supposed to contend for the SEC title and be a top NCAA tournament seed, but instead they are pushing closer and closer to bubble status with three straight losses, including blowing halftime leads to SEC cellar dwellers Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers have won three of their past four and bounced back from an ugly loss at South Carolina by dismantling rival Alabama in the second half for a 90-71 home win with only seven scholarship players available. The Tigers are on pace for a No. 2 seed in March.

Lunardi currently has Florida as a No. 7 seed, but the Gators will fall out of NCAA tournament contention if they can't find a recipe for their half-to-half Jekyll and Hyde routine. The Gators started SEC play 6-1 but have dropped six of their past eight conference games.

No. 2 Michigan State at Wisconsin (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

Here's another one that's a total mismatch on paper, but, again, it's a late-season conference game on the road. Michigan State (27-3, 15-2) has won 11 straight and clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. A win over the Badgers (14-16, 7-10) or an Ohio State loss Friday would give the Spartans the title outright.

The last time these two played, Michigan State walked away with a convincing 76-61 win in East Lansing. It's hard to imagine Sunday going differently, but the Spartans can't overlook the fact that Bucky upset then-No. 6 Purdue 57-53 last week.