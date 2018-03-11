With its 11th Big 12 tourney crown, Kansas likely secures No. 1 seed

Devonte' Graham puts up 18 points and 13 assists to lead Kansas past West Virginia 81-70 to claim the Jayhawks' 11th Big 12 tournament title. (0:38)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Big 12 tournament championship game on Saturday was about sending messages.

Like the message from the Jayhawks to close the first half of an 81-70 victory over West Virginia as Devonte' Graham shoveled an alley-oop in transition to Silvio De Sousa, rattling the rim in front of the Mountaineers’ bench at the Sprint Center.

“Don’t underestimate us.”

Or the message from WVU forward Sagaba Konate to anyone who attempted to get in his way early, particularly Kansas freshman De Sousa.

“You can’t stop me.” Konate repeated it -- or a similar iteration -- often in the first half.

No. 9 Kansas and 18th-ranked West Virginia staged a frenetic showcase of Big 12 basketball after a banner regular season that figures to place at least seven league teams in the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday.

For anyone who watched Saturday, the message was clear: This league is far from finished.

“There may be 25 teams out there that can make the Final Four,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said before Saturday's tip in Kansas City. “We have teams among them.”

Kansas and West Virginia sit atop the list. The Jayhawks (27-7) appear in prime position to land the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. West Virginia (24-10) did not damage its tournament résumé Saturday despite losing in the title game for the third consecutive season.

The KU backcourt trio of Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman, the tournament's most outstanding player, combined for 54 points, standing toe to toe with West Virginia’s Jevon Carter, a defensive stalwart, and Daxter Miles Jr., who scored 25 to lead everyone.

And though Konate was the latest big man to exploit Kansas in the absence of center Udoka Azubuike, who’s expected back from a knee injury next week, De Sousa, the rookie who’s growing up fast for coach Bill Self, contributed a career-best 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting.

After the Jayhawks shot 35 free throws to West Virginia’s two in a Feb. 17 comeback win at home, the Mountaineers could not point to any such disparity as a reason for their defeat Saturday. West Virginia made all 10 its attempts, while Kansas finished 4-of-8 from the line.

Clearly, WVU and its fans had not forgotten the previous meeting.

The Mountaineers lobbied the officials early, and their work might have paid off as physical play was allowed. When West Virginia settled into its game, it used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take control.

Create up to 25 brackets and compete against ESPN talent, pro athletes and celebrities for all the bracket glory! Play now

Kansas answered, cutting the WVU lead to 34-33 at halftime on De Sousa’s monstrous dunk.

West Virginia stayed in command for much of the second half, leading by seven with less than 10 minutes to play. But a 17-3 Kansas run, capped by Graham’s red-hot shooting, put Kansas over the top in the final five minutes.

The tournament title for Kansas was its 15th, including eight in the past 14 years and 11 in 22 years of Big 12 play.

Up next, the Jayhawks and this league get an opportunity to deliver their message on a larger stage.