No. 13 seed Buffalo overwhelms Arizona as the Wildcats' tumultuous season ends in blowout

Buffalo's Nick Perkins gets the lucky bounce to pad the lead for the Bulls as they take down No. 4 seed Arizona in the first round. (0:20)

BOISE, Idaho -- And just like that, the Arizona Wildcats are no longer in the big dance.

After a tumultuous season in Tuscon, Arizona, the Wildcats' season came to a crushing end with an 89-68 loss at the hands of No. 13 seed Buffalo.

No giants had yet fallen in the first day of the NCAA tournament, and in one of the final games of the night, the team picked as the preseason No. 2 team was the first major casualty. But unlike the three prior games in Boise -- where all the higher seeds won by fewer than 10 points -- the double-digit-seed Buffalo Bulls put on an absolute clinic inside Taco Bell Arena.

Playing in front of an overwhelmingly pro-Buffalo crowd, the smaller Bulls dismantled Arizona's defense with a smattering of 3-pointers and outscored the Wildcats 30-6 from beyond the arc (15-of-30). They were quicker, faster and more aggressive. The Bulls looked like the Final Four team, while Arizona looked overwhelmed by the guard-heavy Bulls lineup.

The last No. 4 seed to lose by 15 or more points in the round of 64 was Wake Forest in 2009 (to Cleveland State). With 1:11 remaining, Buffalo's band and cheerleaders were emphatically chanting "I believe that we will win!" and, frankly, they could have started that chant with their Bulls up 15 with less than six minutes left.

The Bulls put on a show offensively, as guards Wes Clark (25 points) and Jeremy Harris (23 points) both scored over 20, and the Bulls shot an outstanding 54.8 percent from the field (34-of-62).

And while Buffalo was outscored 42-30 in the paint, the Bulls spent all night frustrating future NBA star -- and possible No. 1 pick in this year's draft -- Deandre Ayton by limiting him to just 14 points.

The Bulls, who were a 9.5-point underdog to the Wildcats, will face No. 5 seed Kentucky on Saturday.