Another 13-seed advances as Marshall shocks Wichita State

SAN DIEGO -- Marshall has won an NCAA tournament game for the first time in program history.

The Thundering Herd's monumental 81-75 upset of fourth-seeded Wichita State on Friday also ensured that for just the fourth time ever, two No. 13 seeds have won their first-round games.

After Buffalo dismantled Arizona 89-68 on Thursday night, Marshall -- which finished fourth in Conference USA before winning the conference tournament -- advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a performance that was impressive from start to finish in the first game of the day at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena.

The Thundering Herd (25-10), coached by Dan D'Antoni -- the older brother of Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni -- never looked intimidated despite going against a program that has advanced to the round of 32 each of the past five seasons. And Marshall did it with a starting lineup that doesn’t feature a single senior and a roster that is expected to return its top nine scorers next season.

Forget next year, though. For Marshall, the time is now. The Thundering Herd will play the winner of West Virginia-Murray State on Sunday for a chance to reach the Sweet 16. If the fifth-seeded Mountaineers take care of business, it would set up the first-ever matchup between teams from the state of West Virginia in the NCAA tournament.

Junior point guard Jon Elmore, perhaps one of the most underappreciated players in college basketball, played the entire game and scored 27 points to leave Wichita State shocked.

Marshall’s last NCAA tournament appearance came in 1987 but was later vacated, and the Thundering Herd had just one win in any non-conference postseason tournament -- over Western Carolina in the 2010 CollegeInsider.com Tournament -- since 1967. Friday's win marks the fourth straight year a team from Conference USA has pulled a first-round upset.