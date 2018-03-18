Loyola makes No. 3 seed Tennessee its second last-second conquest

Clayton Custer pulls up from midrange and sinks the game-winning field goal to upset No. 3 Tennessee 63-62. (0:37)

DALLAS -- Sister Jean told Tennessee to "watch out." And now the Volunteers have become the latest victim of Loyola's March magic.

Loyola (Chicago) is this season's first double-digit seed into the Sweet 16 after a dramatic 63-62 victory over No. 3 seed Tennessee, capped by yet another dramatic buzzer-beating finish.

The Ramblers -- the South region's 11th seed -- needed another big-time shot roughly 48 hours after Donte Ingram hit a 30-foot 3-pointer to push them past Miami. This time, it was junior guard Clayton Custer who delivered.

With the Vols holding a one-point lead with 10 seconds to go, Custer shot a leaning jumper that caromed off the rim twice and touched the glass before falling through the net with 3.6 seconds left.

The Vols hurried down court for a look at a game-winning attempt, but Jordan Bone's jumper missed. Custer grabbed the rebound after the buzzer, cradled it in his right arm with his team running full speed at him and launched it high above the court at American Airlines Center as his teammates mobbed him in celebration.

Call them "Cinderella" if you want, but the Ramblers outplayed the SEC regular season co-champions for much of Saturday's contest.

Like Loyola's first-round opponent, Tennessee simply has athleticism that the Ramblers do not. It was evident early, when Vols forward Admiral Schofield scored 11 points in the game's first five minutes and the Vols clamped down on Loyola defensively.

The Ramblers adjusted beautifully. The faster and harder Tennessee defenders ran at them, the more the Ramblers passed or pump-faked or ball-faked. The extra pass, the extra fake, whatever it took to get a good, clean look at the basket is what the Ramblers were willing to do.

After recovering from Tennessee's early surge, Loyola took a late first-half lead that it did not relinquish until very late. Tennessee's final first-half lead came at the 6:19 mark, and the Vols didn't reclaim it until the final 20 seconds of the game, when SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams completed a three-point play to put the Vols up 62-61. The Ramblers shot 50 percent from the field (to Tennessee's 45) and outrebounded the Vols 27-24.

Like any double-digit seed, the Ramblers benefited from a few breaks along the way. Miami was without sophomore guard Bruce Brown in the teams' first-round meeting Thursday, and a hip injury kept Tennessee starting forward Kyle Alexander out Saturday. But that doesn't minimize what Loyola has done, particularly Saturday, because the Ramblers played like the better team for long stretches in both games.

The Ramblers have a fun story as a mid-major conference squad and a team chaplain -- 98-year-old nun Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt -- who has captured the hearts of the nation in the last two days. But after two games in the Big Dance, Loyola has shown that it was more than worthy of the pretournament buzz that it received.

Bet against Sister Jean and the Ramblers at your own risk.