Syracuse knocks off No. 3 Michigan State to advance to the Sweet 16

DETROIT -- Syracuse wasn’t supposed to be dancing. The team many didn’t want to invite to the party is refusing to go home.

Tyus Battle launched himself into a sea of orange-clad teammates as Cassius Winston's halfcourt heave feel short for Michigan State. It was as much energy as either team had shown for much of a 55-53 upset victory that will send Syracuse to an unexpected second weekend and send home a Spartan team that many thought had the pieces to make a run at Tom Izzo's second national championship.

It was fitting that the final minute played out in a halting maze of foul shots and replays. Battle finished with a game-high 17 points, including a few of those foul shots at the end of an exhausting game. He's now earned a few much-needed days of rest.

The Orange had a losing record in ACC play this season where they were 1-5 against ranked opponents. Injuries and midseason transfers made a short bench almost non-existent. Yet, what was left standing has slugged its way through three wins in the last five days and will get a chance to keep going in the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

Jim Boeheim didn’t make any attempts to dress up his current roster with platitudes and euphemisms this week in Detroit. It's been a slow dance for the Orange, and the moves haven't been great. By doing his best to make sure their games are gloomy and muddy, though, Boeheim has the Orange headed to the most unlikely Sweet 16 appearance of his four-plus decade career.

The trademark 2-3 zone is particularly well equipped for creating sloppy conditions. It held Arizona State and its efficient offense to 56 points in Dayton. TCU managed only 52 points in a sludge-filled first round victory for the Orange. Against Michigan State, a team loaded with NBA draft picks in zone-breaking roles, Syracuse’s weary defense allowed only 25 first-half point and the Orange never trailed by more than six points.

Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr., who will likely be a top five draft pick if he leaves for the NBA this year, managed only two points and didn’t make a field goal in a meager 15 minutes on the floor. Fellow future lottery pick Miles Bridges made a couple big 3-pointers and rattled nearly all of Little Caesars Arena with a Thor-like dunk with eight minutes to play, but twice he rose up for potential game-tying jumpers in the final minute of the game and both came up empty.

As a team, the Spartans shot less than 30 percent from the field and missed their last 12 attempts in a drought that lasted nearly six minutes.

After the TCU win, Howard was asked by a reporter if mucking it up was the type of game Syracuse’s players were hoping to play.

“Uhh, nah,” he said. “No, this wasn't ideal for us.”

Howard scored seven points against the Horned Frogs while playing all 40 minutes. He and Battle haven’t left the floor once for the Orange so far this tournament. Oshae Brissett got a three-minute breather against the Sun Devils, but hasn’t had a break since then.

Syracuse’s approach to its last few games has been tiring and less than ideal whether you are playing or watching. But right now it’s working.