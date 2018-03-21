Lost in Atlanta: Loyola-Chicago has all kinds of trouble getting to arena

ATLANTA -- Loyola-Chicago’s first trip to the Sweet 16 in more than three decades got off to an ominous start on Wednesday.

According to coach Porter Moser, the police escort that was supposed to lead the team from its hotel to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta never showed. Then, it turns out the bus driver had no idea where he was going.

Moser estimated that it took 35-40 minutes to find their destination, causing his team to be late getting to the floor for practice. The 49-year-old coach admitted “it was frustrating.”

“Our guys handled it a lot better than me,” Moser said. “I guess my immaturity came out.”

Clayton Custer, a fourth-year junior on the team, laughed when he was asked about his coach’s demeanor in dealing with the delay.

“I think some of us were starting to be like, what is going on right now?” he said. “So I knew Porter was not happy about what was happening. We were driving around, driving around, and then when we finally made it, I knew that he wasn't -- I knew he was going to say something to somebody.”

Moser tried to turn it into a positive for his team.

“You overcome,” he said. “I told our guys it’s our first thing to overcome. Like you get a couple turnovers and you have to overcome.”

The No. 11 seed Ramblers and Syracuse are the only double-digit seeds to reach the Sweet 16. Loyola advanced to Atlanta by upsetting No. 6 Miami and No. 3 Tennessee.

The last time Loyola reached the second weekend of the tournament was in 1985.

On Thursday, it will face No. 7 Nevada, which is something of an underdog itself having beat No. 2 Cincinnati to reach the Sweet 16.