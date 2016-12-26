Is AT&T Stadium finally becoming Cowboys' homefield advantage?

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Since opening in 2009, AT&T Stadium has not been the best of homefield advantages for the Dallas Cowboys.

Entering this season, the Cowboys were 27-29 at home, and when they lost their home opener to the New York Giants it was their eighth straight home loss covering two seasons. The last time the Cowboys were that bad at home came in 1988 when they lost the last six games in Tom Landry's final season and all eight in Jerry Jones' first season in 1989.

After the loss to the Giants, Alabama had more victories at AT&T Stadium since the start of the 2015 season (three) than the Cowboys.

But the Cowboys have won six straight at home and can complete the home schedule with a win tonight against the Detroit Lions.

What changed? Nothing really, other than execution on the field. Garrett made one change with players arriving at the team hotel by 5 p.m. the night before games, matching up with their normal arrival on road trips. With a change in the schedule this week, players had to arrive by 4 p.m. Christmas Day in order to review Saturday's practice.

"We have the best fans in the world. The amount of support that we get from the Dallas Cowboys fans across this country and across the world is remarkable to us. We go on the road, we have great crowds. And certainly when we play at home, when we give our fans a reason to cheer, they're outstanding," Garrett said. "I think they've made a real difference throughout the year this year. I can't emphasize the point enough, that they make a true impact on the game, particularly in certain situations. Third down, red zone, when the other team's trying to communicate, when your fans are up and they're waving their towels, it really changes the game. I think they've done a fantastic job. Again, it's our job to give them something to cheer about."

Establishing a homefield this year is more meaningful because the Cowboys will not have to leave AT&T Stadium to make it to Super Bowl LI in Houston. The Cowboys have won their only two playoff games played in Arlington (2009, 2014).

"That's something that's been a focus of ours," Sean Lee said of winning at home. "We feel like the last couple of years we've been better on the road. At home, we had to find a way to win and be tough to beat. I think we've been good with that. When we do play at that level it's unbelievable, the support we have from our fans. The last couple of games have been extremely loud. The atmosphere has been fun. We have to keep that going."