Emmitt Smith heaps praise on Ezekiel Elliott

As he watched video of Ezekiel Elliott making a jump cut in the midst of a 30-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings, Emmitt Smith shouted at the 55-inch monitor.

“Did you see that jump cut?” asked Smith, sitting in a conference room at EJ Smith Construction in north Dallas with a reporter as he watched several of Elliott’s best plays this season.

“Watch how far he gets outside, and he doesn’t break stride. That’s a beautiful thing.”

It was one play among several that turned Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, into a fan who thinks Elliott has the potential to be one of the game’s best for a long time.

Smith will be among Elliott’s loudest fans Sunday at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie running back makes his playoff debut against the Green Bay Packers.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards (1,631) and carries (322) this season. He broke Tony Dorsett’s 30-year-old franchise rookie rushing record and became the first rookie since 1999 to lead the league.

Smith expects the same type of performance in the playoffs.

“This kid here is not afraid of the spotlight, and he has proven that time and time again,” Smith said. “At the national championship, he’s proven it. At the professional level, he’s proven it. He’s not afraid of success. He wants it. He welcomes it.

“And that’s not being arrogant. That’s just saying, I know I can do my job and I can do my job better than the next guy."

In Ohio State’s run to the national championship in 2014, Elliott gained 200-plus yards in the Big Ten championship game and in the two College Football Playoff games that followed.

“I just love competition. That’s me,” Elliott said. “I’m a competitor. I love going out there with high stakes and everybody’s watching -- all eyes and ears, that’s fun to me.

“The game picks up in the playoffs. I’m going to pick my game up too.”

Smith says Elliott's combination of vision, speed and power make the rookie lethal.

Elliott started slowly, with 51 yards on 20 carries in the season opener against the New York Giants. Then, in Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, he was benched for the final six minutes after fumbling twice (and losing one).

In those first two games, Smith saw as he watched video that Elliott attacked the line of scrimmage so quickly he didn’t give the plays time to develop. “You have to sell it, give the illusion you’re actually [sprinting], but you’re not,” Smith said. “You’re getting the defense to move and you’re giving your offensive linemen a chance to actually get on blocks and get up to the second level. And once you see it, hit it.

“He was accelerating to the hole, but there was no hole. He developed the patience in Game 2 and 3; you could see it start to come. He’s been dominating ever since.”

In Week 3, Elliott gained 140 yards against the Chicago Bears. He followed it up with 138 yards against the San Francisco 49ers, 134 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and 157 yards against Green Bay, his season high until he had 159 against Tampa Bay in Week 15.

He finished the season with six 100-yard games and four others with 90-plus yards. Elliott didn't gain fewer than 80 yards in his final 14 games. (He sat out the regular-season finale.)

Elliott has been such a dominant player, helping the Cowboys to an NFC-best 13-3 record, that maybe he’ll change the way organizations view runners. When Smith ruled the NFL, elite running backs were considered essential to success. Now they’re not.

Elliott was the only running back with more than 300 carries this season.

“He has the potential to bring the running back, back,” Smith said. “Or maybe he’s the one.”

Then Smith turned his head and resumed watching Elliott’s runs.