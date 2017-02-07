One night showed how close (and how far) the Cowboys are from Super Bowl

FRISCO, Texas -- Saturday night's festivities at Houston's Wortham Theater Center were good for the Dallas Cowboys. They were a reminder of what went so well for them in 2016.

The biggest moment came with the selection of owner and general manager Jerry Jones for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but quarterback Dak Prescott was also named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jason Garett was named the AP Coach of the Year, running back Ezekiel Elliott was named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year and the Cowboys' offensive line was named the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year.

“Obviously, the Hall of Fame is special for everybody, particularly Mr. Jones and our organization,” Garrett said. “And for many of our players to be recognized for the kind of year they had, it’s really special. It’s fun to be here.”

As Prescott met the media, Jones was introduced with the rest of the 2017 Hall of Fame class: Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner and Morten Andersen.

As Jones answered questions about the Hall of Fame, he was told that Garrett had been named Coach of the Year. Garrett became the Cowboys’ first Coach of the Year winner since Jimmy Johnson in 1990. Tom Landry was named Coach of the Year in 1966.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys gathered at the Julia Ideson Library in downtown Houston to celebrate Jones’ selection. What was the Vanity Fair party turned into an evening for Jones. Dallas players from the past (such as Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Darren Woodson) joined players from the present (such as Prescott, Jason Witten, Tyron Smith and Tony Romo) to enjoy the moment.

And then Sunday happened, when the New England Patriots pulled off a historic comeback and beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, serving as a reminder of where the Cowboys really wanted to be.

How close the Cowboys are to being in Super Bowl LII is up for debate. To some, it might be inches, considering tight end Jared Cook’s sideline catch that set up the Green Bay Packers’ winning field goal in Dallas' loss in the divisional round of the playoffs last month. To others, it might be miles, considering the high level of play in the Super Bowl between the Patriots and Falcons.

The things Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick spoke about Sunday night and Monday morning are the same things Garrett talks about daily.

Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, Brady told teammates "to just do your job” and “trust the process” and “worry about the next play.” Does any of that sound familiar?

Belichick spoke of his team’s approach on Monday.

“This is a good football team and a tough football team that I coached this year,” Belichick said. “I have so much respect this year for the way the players worked, the way they competed, the way they just brought it every single day, every practice. Certainly, it wasn’t always perfect, but it was always with effort, lots of toughness and a great will to improve and get better and correct the mistakes. And just become a better player and a better team, and we maintained that all year right to the end, right to our last practice on Friday over at the University of Houston.”

Doesn’t that sound like Garrett?

The Cowboys are closer to a championship than many teams, thanks to Elliott, Prescott, Witten, Dez Bryant, the offensive line, Sean Lee and some other pieces. However, getting back to the playoffs is not even guaranteed.

Did anybody see a 4-12 finish in 2015 after the Cowboys’ 12-4 season in 2014? Did anybody see a 13-3 finish in 2016 after Romo was hurt in the preseason and Dallas turned the offense over to Prescott, a fourth-round draft pick?

Things can change quickly, but there is hope, and there are lessons in 2016 that can carry over to 2017.

“Just the way everybody went about it,” Garrett said. “The commitment that was made way back in the early part of 2016 by the players working out by themselves in January and making the commitment to be a part of something special. We focus on the day. That’s what we do. For everybody to commit to living up to the highest standards, that’s something that’s important to us, and we were able to do that.

"Obviously, positive results came from that approach, but the men, the commitment they make, the work ethic, the sacrifices, all those things stand out more than anything else.”

Now it’s time to start all over with Super Bowl LII on their minds.