Jaylon Smith shows change of direction in video

FRISCO, Texas -- Over the past couple of weeks, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has used Twitter to show his progress in his return from a serious knee injury and nerve damage.

On Wednesday, Smith showed his change of direction some 13 months after undergoing surgery.

Smith spent his rookie year on the non-football injury list as he rehabbed, but by the end of the season he said he was getting his "4.4 speed back." He also said he would be on the field in 2017, which the Cowboys believe as well.

The nerve is beginning to show signs of life, but he continues to wear the brace on his foot for support. And, yes, he can wear the brace to play but the hope is the nerve re-fires fully and he will not need it.

The Cowboys chose Smith with the 34th pick, surprising many because of the doubts of a comeback due to the nerve damage, but this video offers more tangible hope to those waiting to see what he can do in 2017.